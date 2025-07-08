Modric move from Real to Milan confirmed by new Inter coach Allegri

Real Madrid's Croatia captain Luka Modric will join AC Milan after the Club World Cup, the Serie A club's newly-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Monday.

The move means the 39-year-old midfielder, who announced in May he would be leaving Madrid after the Club World Cup, will bring his 13-year spell at the Spanish giants to a close.

“Modric will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player,” Allegri told reporters in his first press conference as Milan manager.

Real face Paris St Germain in the Club World cup semifinals on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will join a Milan side looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth and miss out on European competition.