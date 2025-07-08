Soccer

Modric move from Real to Milan confirmed by new Inter coach Allegri

08 July 2025 - 11:17 By Tommy Lund
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Real Madrid's Luka Modric applauds fans after their Fifa Club World Cup round of 16 match against Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on July 1.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric applauds fans after their Fifa Club World Cup round of 16 match against Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on July 1.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Real Madrid's Croatia captain Luka Modric will join AC Milan after the Club World Cup, the Serie A club's newly-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Monday.

The move means the 39-year-old midfielder, who announced in May he would be leaving Madrid after the Club World Cup, will bring his 13-year spell at the Spanish giants to a close.

“Modric will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player,” Allegri told reporters in his first press conference as Milan manager.

Real face Paris St Germain in the Club World cup semifinals on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will join a Milan side looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth and miss out on European competition.

Grumpy Maresca still hopeful Chelsea can win World Cup he thinks needs fixing

Blues boss refuses to accept that his EPL side were favourites against Brazil’s Fluminense
Sport
2 hours ago

“To the fans, I say the most important thing is to work well every day,” Allegri said. “The only way to regain respect is through responsibility and by achieving results. We will absolutely need their support.”

The Italian, who has joined Milan for a second time after replacing the sacked Sergio Conceicao at the end of May, also outlined some key changes to the squad ahead of the new season.

Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was sold to Manchester City in June while France left-back Theo Hernandez could be on his way to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

“While Reijnders and Hernandez won't be part of the team next season, [goalkeeper] Mike Maignan and [forward] Rafael Leao seem willing to stay,” Allegri said.

Milan will kick off their Serie A campaign on August 23 with a home fixture against Cremonese.

Allegri, who previously guided Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, last managed Juventus. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

A star is born: Gonzalo Garcia makes most of Club World Cup

Academy graduate has become the breakout star, seizing his chance to deputise for an ill Kylian Mbappé
Sport
1 day ago

‘Rarely been so angry’: Bayern boss Kompany seethes over Musiala injury

‘The thing that gets my blood still boiling at the moment is not the result’
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare to reach Club World Cup semis

‘We were doing really well and the match looked under control but then in the last 10 minutes things got crazy’
Sport
2 days ago

Exemplary Dembele steps up again to inspire depleted PSG

Paris St Germain snatched a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday to reach the Club World Cup semifinals, with Ousmane Dembele embodying the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Neves serves as pallbearer at Jota funeral hours after emotional Club World Cup match

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo flew to Portugal for the funeral for their former teammate Diogo Jota after an emotional Club World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League Sport
  3. 'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the ... Soccer
  4. Mulder sets highest Proteas Test score to sit among greats, eyes Lara’s 400 Cricket
  5. Friendlies in Netherlands can help Chiefs gauge strength: Petersen Soccer

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods | REUTERS