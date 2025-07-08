Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final
08 July 2025 - 23:12
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over his boyhood club Fluminense.
The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60m last week, curled home a fabulous strike in the 18th minute before sealing the win with a brilliant finish following a counter-attack early in the second half.
Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Paris St Germain, who meet in the second semifinal on Wednesday, in Sunday's final.
Reuters
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.