Soccer

Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

08 July 2025 - 23:12 By Fernando Kallas
Joao Pedro celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal with Enzo Fernandez in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal win against Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday.
Image: Imagn Images via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta

Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over his boyhood club Fluminense.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60m last week, curled home a fabulous strike in the 18th minute before sealing the win with a brilliant finish following a counter-attack early in the second half.

Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Paris St Germain, who meet in the second semifinal on Wednesday, in Sunday's final. 

Reuters

