Soccer

Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands

09 July 2025 - 09:24
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs' Sibongiseni Mthethwa heads the ball in their preseason friendly match against SBV Vitesse at RKSV Driel Stadion, in Driel, the Netherlands, on Tuesday.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Vitesse in their first preseason friendly of their tour of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

Amakhosi took the lead against the team that campaigns in the Dutch second tier Eerste Divisie via Reeve Frosler's goal in the 37th minute at RKSV Driel Stadion in Driel. An own goal from Dillan Solomons in the 47th, then Andy Visser's winning strike in the 74th secured victory for Vitesse.

Full Kaizer Chiefs vs Vitesse FC preseason training match. - Kaizer Chiefs

Frosler's goal came after a throw-in, the Chiefs player collecting the ball on the left edge of the area and smacking a drive past goalkeeper Tom Bramel.

Moments after the break Vitesse went on the attack and a ball was played in from the right of the box that Solomons, at the near post, turned past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen into his own net.

From a long throw-in Amakhosi could not clear, beanpole striker Visser fired in the decisive goal.

Chiefs, who return to South Africa on July 19, also meet Utrecht on Friday, NEC Nijmegen on Saturday, PEC Zwolle on July 15 and FC Twente on July 16.

