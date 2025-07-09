Soccer

Durban City confirm Gavin Hunt as new coach

‘We believe he is the right person to lead our team in this exciting new era,’ says chair Farook Kadodia

09 July 2025 - 15:29
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Gavin Hunt has joined Durban City as head coach.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Newly promoted KwaZulu-Natal outfit Durban City have announced experienced Gavin Hunt as their new coach after the club parted ways with Simo Dladla last month.

Dladla, the coach who promoted the club formerly known as Maritzburg United as champions of the 2024-2025 Motsepe Foundation Championship, has since joined AmaZulu as assistant to former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane.

Hunt, who finished last season without a job after being fired for inconsistent results at SuperSport United, is a four-time Premiership winner, three with the recently sold Matsatsantsa and one with another defunct club, Bidvest Wits.

“With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades at the top level of South African football, Hunt brings a wealth of experience, having won multiple league titles and domestic trophies,” City said.

“His strong leadership style and results-driven approach align perfectly with Durban City's ambitions for the 2025-2026 season.”

City chair Farook Kadodia said he is confident Hunt will give his club the sort of results they desire after bouncing back to the elite league from their relegation at the end of 2023-2024 while still known as Maritzburg United and based in Pietermaritzburg.

“We're thrilled to welcome Gavin to Durban City. His record speaks for itself and we believe he is the right person to lead our team in this exciting new era,” Kadodia said.

“His professionalism, football knowledge and winning mentality are what the club needs as we strive to compete at the highest level.” 

Former SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo, who once worked with Hunt, has been linked with the assistant's position at City while former Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is reported to be joining the club as a technical director.

Tembo and Middendorp were, however, not announced with Hunt on Wednesday.

Two former Bafana Bafana players, Thulani Hlatshwayo and goalkeeper Darren Keet, have also been linked with joining Hunt at City, but Kadodia is yet to reveal the full complement of his club's squad. 

