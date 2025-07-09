‘I feel alive, football is back’, says Mofokeng as Pirates get to business in Spain

Star Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng cannot wait for the new season to start, saying he “feels alive” as the Buccaneers begin preparations for the 2025-26 campaign at their camp in Spain.
Pirates arrived in Marbella on Tuesday, where they will train and play a series of friendlies while new Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou begins to shape his side for the coming campaign.
“I feel alive. Football is back, we're back, so that brings back my life. The rest was short but then it's work, what can we say? We have to get going,'' Mofokeng told teammate Sipho Chaine on Monday in a lighthearted interview posted by sportscaster Thomas Mlambo on Bucs' arrival in Spain
Ouaddou will use the tour to integrate Pirates' new signings into a team that had a competitive campaign in 2024-25, winning the MTN8 and reaching the Caf Champions League semifinals and Nedbank Cup final before finishing second in the Betway Premiership for the third season running.
Sipho “Master Chef” Mbule, Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Yanela Mbuthuma, Sihle Nduli and Nkosikhona Ndaba are some of the players Bucs have recruited ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Mofokeng described his new teammates as “good people”, advising them to familiarise themselves with the rest of the squad.
“They are coming right. I think they must get used to us and everything; we will see as time goes,'' said the 20-year-old, who was one of Pirates' best players last season with 12 league goals and 15 across all competitions.
Pirates travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella. Their first friendly is against English League One (third tier) side Bolton Wanderers on Friday, followed by a clash against newly-crowned Cypriot champions Pafos FC on Sunday.
Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands
The Sea Robbers meet La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17, before concluding with a test against LaLiga 2 (second tier) Granada on July 19.
Pirates' website said the purpose of the “12-day camp is to build cohesion, integrate new signings and lay the groundwork for what promises to be another demanding campaign”.
Bucs assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi told the website: “Today [Tuesday] is about recovery, but from tomorrow it’s all systems go. The upcoming season will be tough, so our preparation must cover all possible scenarios.
“Last season’s group played 52 matches. That kind of workload is only manageable with a well-planned preseason. We have a new crop of players we need to integrate into the group as quickly as possible.”
