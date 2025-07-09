Soccer

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

09 July 2025 - 23:21 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's first goal with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal win against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Wednesday.
Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's first goal with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal win against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Two defensive errors handed PSG their opening goals within nine minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Raul Asencio's poor control in the sixth minute gifted Ousmane Dembele possession and his first effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois before the rebound was picked up by Ruiz who scored into an empty net.

Antonio Ruediger's wayward pass three minutes later allowed Dembele to burst unmarked into the box before firing a tidy finish past Courtois.

Ruiz struck again in the 24th minute after Achraf Hakimi made a great run down the right and the Spaniard held off defender Raul Asencio with a feint before finishing perfectly from close range.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout for European champions PSG three minutes from time. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Modric move from Real to Milan confirmed by new Inter coach Allegri

Move means the 39-year-old midfielder will bring his 13-year spell at the Spanish giants to a close
Sport
1 day ago

Grumpy Maresca still hopeful Chelsea can win World Cup he thinks needs fixing

Blues boss refuses to accept that his EPL side were favourites against Brazil’s Fluminense
Sport
1 day ago

A star is born: Gonzalo Garcia makes most of Club World Cup

Academy graduate has become the breakout star, seizing his chance to deputise for an ill Kylian Mbappé
Sport
3 days ago

‘Rarely been so angry’: Bayern boss Kompany seethes over Musiala injury

‘The thing that gets my blood still boiling at the moment is not the result’
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  3. Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source Soccer
  4. Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands Soccer
  5. Grumpy Maresca still hopeful Chelsea can win World Cup he thinks needs fixing Soccer

Latest Videos

UN alarmed by deadly protests in Kenya
Yemen's Houthi rebels release video of their deadly attack on cargo ship in Red ...