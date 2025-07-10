Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Thabang Monare reflects on his football journey

Lessons learnt from Jomo Sono at Cosmos and a league title with Gavin Hunt at Wits among the highlights

10 July 2025 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the 71st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Bafana Bafana and Sekhukhune United midfielder Thabang “Desh” Monare. 

Monare, who also played for Jomo Cosmos, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates, takes us on a journey from his beginnings in Embalenhle township in Mpumalanga, where he grew up, to the dizzying heights of South African football. 

He spoke about the lessons learnt from coach Jomo Sono at Cosmos as a junior player, under Gavin Hunt at Wits and various coaches at Orlando Pirates where he took his game to another level.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'We are thankful for support' – AmaFansWethu

In the 70th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter and TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by content creators Thabo and ...
Sport
1 week ago

His career highlights include winning the Premiership with Wits under Hunt in 2016-17 and being part of the Bafana Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast where they finished third.

Sekhukhune missed out on the Caf Confederation Cup by a whisker last season and Monare says they will be competitive again next season in their push to play continental football.

He also explained his love for tattoos, as most of his body is covered with artwork.

READ MORE:

Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source

Tearaway winger apparently did not join Bucs teammates on preseason camp in Spain
Sport
21 hours ago

Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon

Sundowns Ladies keeper has a chance to prove she’s the best in Africa as defending champions chase another title
Sport
8 hours ago

Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Vitesse in their first preseason friendly of their tour of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.
Sport
1 day ago

Durban City confirm Gavin Hunt as new coach

‘We believe he is the right person to lead our team in this exciting new era,’ says chair Farook Kadodia
Sport
21 hours ago

‘We must show the same mentality,’ Mbane says as Banyana focus on Tanzania

‘We’re the champions and we knew how important it was to win our first match’
Sport
1 day ago

‘I feel alive, football is back’, says Mofokeng as Pirates get to business in Spain

Buccaneers travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella, where they will play series of friendlies
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  3. Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source Soccer
  4. Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands Soccer
  5. ‘I feel alive, football is back’, says Mofokeng as Pirates get to business in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Western Europe saw hottest June on record in 2025 | REUTERS
Memorial Service for former Deputy President David Mabuza