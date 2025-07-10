‘We’re capable of anything’: Dlamini as Banyana move to bag quarterfinal spot

“As defending champions there would be so much pressure, but we take it one game at a time. We don't focus on the pressure a lot, we focus on making sure we perform to the best of our abilities on the day.
Dlamini said it is important Banyana focus on one game at a time and not worry about what will happen in the later stages.
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has called on South Africans to back the team in their quest to defend the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, where her team started with a 2-0 victory over Ghana on Monday.
Banyana face Tanzania in their second Group C match on Friday, also at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda (9pm SA time), where another victory will ensure they reach the quarterfinals.
Dlamini, who impressed in goal with vital saves against Ghana, said support from fans at home will be vital in their progress in the 12-team tournament.
“It's converting our chances and making sure we do what we have been doing well, which is defending and making sure we keep our concentration,” said Dlamini of what it will take for them to defend the trophy they won in Morocco in 2022.
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini chats Wafcon and Banyana Banyana at the Caf Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where South Africa beat Ghana on Monday (July 7 2025) and meet Tanzania on Friday (July 11 2025). - Safa media
“Nothing beats communication and unity. With that I think it's possible to win the trophy.
“We have to be there for each other until the last moment, on and off the pitch. I would also urge South Africans to be more positive and support us and rally behind Banyana.”
Dlamini admitted there's added pressure to do well in Morocco because South Africa are defending the trophy.
“As defending champions there would be so much pressure, but we take it one game at a time. We don't focus on the pressure a lot, we focus on making sure we perform to the best of our abilities on the day.
“When we do well, when we score goals, we make sure we don't concede. And when we do that, we have high chances of winning.
“That's what we focus on. We have told ourselves that we have to win every game to make sure we qualify for the next stage until we get to the final where we can defend our trophy.
“The pressure is there but we have to believe in each other and we believe in what we're capable of as South Africans. I think we're capable of anything, as long as we work for each other on the field of play.
“What is it we want at the end of the day, especially in group matches? It's results, three points and then we move to the next one up until we get to the quarterfinals, where it is knockouts, where you have to win the game.”
Dlamini said it is important Banyana focus on one game at a time and not worry about what will happen in the later stages.
Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon
“We're focused on the next game, which is Tanzania. It's not going to be an easy one.
“It's a team full of energy, a team that is strong and we've seen them playing against Mali. Though they lost [1-0], for us we saw positives in what they did. We respect them but we fear nobody in this tournament.”
Dlamini was on the bench as Kaylin Swart was the preferred keeper at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, where Banyana became the first senior South African team to reach the last 16. Back in the starting XI in Morocco, the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies No 1 said the team is hungry to win more trophies.
“We won the Wafcon and we participated in the World Cup and reached the last 16. To somebody who feels we don't have hunger, that's a lie.
“There's always something to strive for, especially when you play for the badge and you play for your country. The passion is there and there's so much we still need to achieve as a team.”
