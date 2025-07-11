Mbane earns Banyana a crucial point against Tanzania at Wafcon

Banyana Banyana are still on course to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after coming from behind to hold Tanzania to a 1-1 at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco on Friday night.

The draw means Banyana must at least get a point in their last Group C match against Mali on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals having already managed to accumulate four points following their 2-0 victory in the opening match against Ghana.

Tanzania took the lead much against the run of play, but it was Banyana's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart's bad positioning that led to Clement Tukumbuke opening the scoring in the 24th minute with a glancing header following a free kick far away from the area.

If they were someone to take blame had Banyana suffered a shock defeat, coach Desire Ellis will be among those for the four unnecessary changes she made to her team, including that of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini who did well in the first match against Ghana.

Banyana never quite going in this match as they struggled to support lone striker Jermaine Seoposenwe with good balls that could have helped the defending champions to win comfortably against a side that had never won a match at Wafcon before.

Ellis rang changes early in the second half bringing striker Hilda Magaia and winger Lebohang Ramalepe and Amogelang Motau, all players who deserved to start against Tanzania based on their pedigree.

It was after these changes that Banyana started to play better resulting in defender Bambanani Mbane finding an equalizer following a corner kick in the 70th minute. The was earned after Tanzania keeper Janeth Simba had parried away Fikile Magama's fierce shot just outside the area.

Tanzania were unlucky to finish the match with 10 players after Winfrida Gerald got a red card for a career-treatening tackle of SA's Linda Motlhalo with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Earlier on Friday, Mali managed to hold Ghana to a 1-1 draw to also take their points tally to four going to their last group match against Banyana on Monday. Both Ghana and Tanzania have earned one point in their first two matches in this group.