Soccer

Mbane earns Banyana a crucial point against Tanzania at Wafcon

11 July 2025 - 23:20
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bambanani Mbane, the Banyana Banyana defender scored an important equalizer against Tanzania in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C match at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco, on Friday
Bambanani Mbane, the Banyana Banyana defender scored an important equalizer against Tanzania in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C match at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco, on Friday
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana are still on course to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after coming from behind to hold Tanzania to a 1-1 at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco on Friday night.

The draw means Banyana must at least get a point in their last Group C match against Mali on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals having already managed to accumulate four points following their 2-0 victory in the opening match against Ghana. 

Tanzania took the lead much against the run of play, but it was Banyana's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart's bad positioning that led to Clement Tukumbuke opening the scoring in the 24th minute with a glancing header following a free kick far away from the area.

If they were someone to take blame had Banyana suffered a shock defeat, coach Desire Ellis will be among those for the four unnecessary changes she made to her team, including that of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini who did well in the first match against Ghana.

Banyana never quite going in this match as they struggled to support lone striker Jermaine Seoposenwe with good balls that could have helped the defending champions to win comfortably against a side that had never won a match at Wafcon before.

Ellis rang changes early in the second half bringing striker Hilda Magaia and winger Lebohang Ramalepe  and Amogelang Motau, all players who deserved to start against Tanzania based on their pedigree. 

It was after these changes that Banyana started to play better resulting in defender Bambanani Mbane finding an equalizer following a corner kick in the 70th minute. The was earned after Tanzania keeper Janeth Simba had parried away Fikile Magama's fierce shot just outside the area. 

Tanzania were unlucky to finish the match with 10 players after Winfrida Gerald got a red card for a career-treatening tackle of SA's Linda Motlhalo with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. 

Earlier on Friday, Mali managed to hold Ghana to a 1-1 draw to also take their points tally to four going to their last group match against Banyana on Monday. Both Ghana and Tanzania have earned one point in their first two matches in this group. 

‘We’re capable of anything’: Dlamini as Banyana move to bag quarterfinal spot

‘When we do well, when we score goals, we make sure we don’t concede,’ says ace keeper
Sport
1 day ago

Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon

Sundowns Ladies keeper has a chance to prove she’s the best in Africa as defending champions chase another title
Sport
1 day ago

‘We must show the same mentality,’ Mbane says as Banyana focus on Tanzania

‘We’re the champions and we knew how important it was to win our first match’
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis concerned about sweltering heat in Morocco

South Africa beat Ghana 2-0 in Wafcon opener with temperatures around 34°C
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana sweat in the heat to see off Ghana in Wafcon opener

Defending champions have nervous moments at the back but flex muscle for valuable three points
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana’s small package of dynamite: look out, football, here comes Desiree Ellis — again

‘It’s easy just to shift a women’s tournament to somewhere else and we should be happy about it. But we’re not’
Sport
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Lack of public support for Banyana at Wafcon is disappointing

If it were Bafana Bafana or the Springboks, the volume would be at full blast. The lack of support for Banyana Banyana reflects our pedestrian ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  2. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya wins appeal against Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling Sport
  4. Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source Soccer
  5. Fearless Anisimova topples Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final Sport

Latest Videos

Iraq’s displaced Kurds eye return after Kurdish group PKK declares ceasefire ...
Local Texas official ‘concerned’ about FEMA, NWS cuts affecting future flood ...