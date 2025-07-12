Soccer

PSG and Chelsea set for Club World Cup final showdown in US

12 July 2025 - 09:30 By FERNANDO KALLAS
Paris St Germain midfielder Ousmane Dembele is going to be key for the French club during the Fifa Club World Cup fila against Chelsea.
Image: REUTERS/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES

Paris St Germain (PSG) will face Chelsea in the final of Fifa's revamped 32-team Club World Cup on Sunday, capping a month-long tournament in the US that, while sparking debates about the weather and calendar, has delivered drama akin to a nations' World Cup.

The French and English sides, two of European football's most powerful and richest clubs, will compete for the honour of being the first champions of Fifa's expanded competition, created with the promise of revolutionising club football and as a glittering curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The final, scheduled for midday at a sweltering MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, comes after a tournament filled with surprises, including shock exits for Manchester City and Inter Milan at the hands of underdogs Al Hilal and Fluminense.

PSG have been in scintillating form, winning seven of their last eight matches without conceding a single goal.

Luis Enrique's side showcased their high-pressing, fast-paced, vertical style to devastating effect in a 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Two early turnovers, forced by PSG’s relentless press, led to a commanding two-goal lead within nine minutes.

The Parisians, fresh off their maiden Champions League triumph last month, are chasing their first world title.

Manager Luis Enrique has revitalised the team, replacing departing stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with a youthful, dynamic squad committed to his total football ethos.

Midfield orchestrator Vitinha has been pivotal, while flying fullbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi provide width and pace.

Up front, Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembele has shone, delivering crucial goals and assists.

PSG’s defensive solidity has also been remarkable, with their high turnover rate — averaging seven per hour of play — proving instrumental throughout the competition.

Luis Enrique, who has experienced glory leading Barcelona to a treble a decade ago, has never lost a one-off club final, winning 11 of 11.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken the longer road to the final, arriving in the US after winning Europe's third-tier Conference League after a sub-par domestic campaign in which they barely managed a top four Premier League finish.

Chelsea have rallied in the tournament and the final gives manager Enzo Maresca a chance for redemption after being questioned due to struggles with a squad that cost Chelsea more than €1bn (R20.7bn) in recent years.

The mid-tournament addition of Joao Pedro has proven inspired, with the Brazilian forward netting twice in their semi-final win over his childhood team Fluminense.

He has combined well with Cole Palmer in attack, while Chelsea’s midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo has excelled at breaking up play and exploiting spaces. 

Reuters

