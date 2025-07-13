Soccer

Chelsea eyeing upset of PSG in Club World Cup final

13 July 2025 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca with Enzo Fernandez during training.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca with Enzo Fernandez during training.
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Six weeks removed from their first Uefa Champions League title, Paris Saint-Germain have been the indisputable best team at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Chelsea are a more familiar sight on the international stage, and they've had a strong tournament themselves, but they will be the underdogs when they go toe-to-toe with PSG in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Riding high off their 5-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, which completed a continental treble, PSG have torn through the Club World Cup with 16 goals scored and only one conceded. Their knockout-stage victories over Inter Miami, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid came by a combined 10-0.

"For sure, they are the top team in Europe, in the world, probably in this moment the best team in the world," Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said in the pre-match press conference. "But I think that every game is different, every game can be different and we're going to try our best to do a good game."

PSG have played a tremendous possession game during the tournament and lead all teams in turnovers forced (272). Defender Achraf Hakimi has forced a CWC-high 44, and the Parisians were quick to convert Real Madrid giveaways into three goals in the first 24 minutes of Wednesday's semifinal.

Grumpy Maresca still hopeful Chelsea can win World Cup he thinks needs fixing

Blues boss refuses to accept that his EPL side were favourites against Brazil’s Fluminense
Sport
5 days ago

If there's any team that can stay patient in the face of that style of play, it may be Chelsea, led by the midfield duo of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Fernandez leads all players in the Club World Cup with three assists, and he's helped coordinate a balanced attack in which 10 different players have scored at least one goal.

"They are up there with the best midfielders in the world. I think that will be clear on Sunday," Chelsea captain Reece James said of his teammates.

Caicedo is less than 100 percent healthy and Maresca hopes he can play Sunday, as he took part in training but not fully.

Chelsea, who won this tournament in 2021, made it to the final by defeating Benfica 4-1, Palmeiras 2-1 and Fluminense 2-0. PSG coach Luis Enrique praised Maresca and Chelsea's playing style at his pre-match press conference.

"This is elite competition and if you think this game is just going to be a walk in the park, that's because you don't really know what Chelsea are about," Enrique said. "They just won the Conference League, they are growing, they have really good players, and Mr Maresca is doing such a great job."

Fabian Ruiz (three), Ousmane Dembele (two), Joao Neves (two) and Hakimi (two) have guided PSG on the scoring front.

READ MORE:

Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal says he has been cured of cancer and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.
Sport
18 hours ago

‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with Tanzania

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wants her charges to leave nothing to chance and seal a Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinals ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mbane earns Banyana a crucial point against Tanzania at Wafcon

Banyana Banyana are still on course to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after coming from behind to hold ...
Sport
1 day ago

Soccer returns to war-torn Sudan as elite clubs go back home

League football has returned to war-torn Sudan for the first time in more than two years with a one-month competition being organised for eight clubs ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Springboks annihilate the Azzurri in Gqeberha Rugby
  2. ‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  4. Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer Soccer
  5. Swiatek thrashes Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win Wimbledon title Sport

Latest Videos

Gold Hits & platinum Dreams- Usimamane’s glow up
‘Love Theory’ drops as rising star Judy Jay joins Oscar Mbo's Ashmed Hour ...