In event at Trump Tower, Infantino declares Club World Cup a success, despite critics

On the eve of the Club World Cup final, Fifa President Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament a success, learning from the criticisms levelled at the event on issues ranging from extreme heat to stadiums that were only half-full for some matches.

Infantino said he preferred to have more fans in larger stadiums even if it meant they did not fill them and suggested stadiums with roofs could be prioritised for day games during next year’s World Cup which will also be hosted in the US along with Canada and Mexico.

“Of course, every criticism we receive is a source for us to study, to analyse to see what we can do better,” Infantino said at a media event at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday.

“I prefer to put, I don't know, 35,000 people in an 80,000-seater stadium rather than 20,000 in a 20,000-seater stadium,” he said.