Soccer

In event at Trump Tower, Infantino declares Club World Cup a success, despite critics

‘We shouldn’t say the opinion of Europe on this is very bad because it’s not true’

13 July 2025 - 11:20 By Kurt Hall and Miguel Lo Bianco
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fifa president Gianni Infantino before the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal between Fluminense and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 8.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino before the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal between Fluminense and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 8.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

On the eve of the Club World Cup final, Fifa President Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament a success, learning from the criticisms levelled at the event on issues ranging from extreme heat to stadiums that were only half-full for some matches.

Infantino said he preferred to have more fans in larger stadiums even if it meant they did not fill them and suggested stadiums with roofs could be prioritised for day games during next year’s World Cup which will also be hosted in the US along with Canada and Mexico.

“Of course, every criticism we receive is a source for us to study, to analyse to see what we can do better,” Infantino said at a media event at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday.

“I prefer to put, I don't know, 35,000 people in an 80,000-seater stadium rather than 20,000 in a 20,000-seater stadium,” he said.

“The heat is definitely an issue. It's an issue all over the world. We have stadiums as well, which are covered. So, we'll definitely use these stadiums more in the day.”

The Fifa president also said the idea that European spectators and clubs were particularly critical was not founded.

“We shouldn't say that the opinion of Europe on this is very bad because it's not true. I have been speaking to the teams who came here. They've all been happy to come here. To the fans who came here, they've all been happy to come here,” Infantino said.

Brazilian great Ronaldo, who was at the event along with other former players, echoed the Fifa president and said the criticisms had been limited.

“I just saw two guys doing the critiques about Fifa Club World Cup. One of them, he hates everything else but the Liga,” Ronaldo said.

“And the other — we respect the opinion, but I think as the president told you about the facts and the numbers and the enthusiasm of the people and the fans and the quality of the games, I think it has been a huge success.”

With US President Donald Trump set to attend the final, Infantino defended his close relationship to the current administration, saying it was fundamental to organise the mega events.

"[Trump] embraced, immediately, the importance of the Fifa Club World Cup. And then, of course, of the World Cup next year.

“You cannot even think of organising an event like this, like the Club World Cup... without the full engagement and full support of the government,” he said.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea in the tournament's finale at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Chelsea eyeing upset of PSG in Club World Cup final

Six weeks removed from their first UEFA Champions League title, Paris Saint-Germain have been the indisputable best team at the Fifa Club World Cup.
Sport
3 hours ago

Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal says he has been cured of cancer and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.
Sport
18 hours ago

PSG and Chelsea set for Club World Cup final showdown in US

Paris St Germain will face Chelsea in the final of Fifa's revamped 32-team Club World Cup on Sunday, capping a month-long tournament in the US that, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Superb Dembele boosts PSG’s Club World Cup dreams

Ballon d’Or front-runner gets first start in semifinal against Madrid and does not disappoint
Sport
3 days ago

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Springboks annihilate the Azzurri in Gqeberha Rugby
  2. ‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  4. Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer Soccer
  5. Swiatek thrashes Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win Wimbledon title Sport

Latest Videos

Gold Hits & platinum Dreams- Usimamane’s glow up
‘Love Theory’ drops as rising star Judy Jay joins Oscar Mbo's Ashmed Hour ...