In news that will disappoint Orlando Pirates supporters, hot young attacking prospect Mohau Nkota has been sold to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.
The move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League (SPL), though, seems sure to have made sense financially for the Buccaneers and the 20-year-old striker who burst onto the scene with sparkling displays, scoring seven goals in 39 league and cup games in his debut season in 2024-25.
From a playing perspective the transfer seems strange, for the player especially.
The SPL has improved dramatically as money has been pumped into clubs in the last half-decade and huge names including Cristiano Ronaldo have turned out there.
The league, though, is still seen more as an older player's lucrative later-career destination.
Mohau Nkota joins Saudi club from Orlando Pirates pending medical
For a young player, a less lucrative deal to a smaller European league might have made more sense
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
For a young player like Nkota, a less lucrative deal to a smaller European league where his long-term developmental prospects could be greater might seem to have made more sense.
“Orlando Pirates can confirm an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq club in the Saudi Pro League,” Pirates said on Sunday.
“The move is subject to the 20-year-old agreeing to personal terms and passing a medical.
“Nkota’s departure comes after a standout debut season in the Buccaneers’ senior squad, where he featured in 39 official matches and registered 12 goal contributions.
“Everyone at Orlando Pirates wishes Mohau Nkota the very best as he begins this exciting new chapter in his career.”
Nkota made his Bafana Bafana debut in the 0-0 friendly draw against Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on June 6.
