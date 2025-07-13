Soccer

Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory

13 July 2025 - 23:38 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the Fifa Club World Cup after their 3-0 victory Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup in the final against Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the Fifa Club World Cup after their 3-0 victory Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup in the final against Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Cole Palmer produced a scintillating first-half masterclass as Chelsea demolished Paris St Germain 3-0 to win the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display in the revamped tournament's decider that left the European and French champions, who finished with 10 men, shell-shocked before the break.

Chelsea struck first in the 22nd minute when PSG fullback Nuno Mendes gifted possession to Malo Gusto. While his initial effort was blocked by Mendes, Gusto collected the rebound and found Palmer unmarked in the middle and the midfielder made no mistake, slotting a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Palmer doubled the lead after the 30th-minute cooling break with a goal of sublime quality. Latching onto a precise through ball from Levi Colwill, he cut inside before faking a pass to dummy a defender and firing into the bottom-left corner.

Palmer then turned provider, running up the channel before finding Joao Pedro, who took the ball in his stride and beat the offside trap before chipping his finish beautifully over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG's misery was completed when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the 83rd minute. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

In event at Trump Tower, Infantino declares Club World Cup a success, despite critics

‘We shouldn’t say the opinion of Europe on this is very bad because it’s not true’
Sport
15 hours ago

Chelsea eyeing upset of PSG in Club World Cup final

Six weeks removed from their first UEFA Champions League title, Paris Saint-Germain have been the indisputable best team at the Fifa Club World Cup.
Sport
18 hours ago

Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal says he has been cured of cancer and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.
Sport
1 day ago

PSG and Chelsea set for Club World Cup final showdown in US

Paris St Germain will face Chelsea in the final of Fifa's revamped 32-team Club World Cup on Sunday, capping a month-long tournament in the US that, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Superb Dembele boosts PSG’s Club World Cup dreams

Ballon d’Or front-runner gets first start in semifinal against Madrid and does not disappoint
Sport
3 days ago

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Springboks annihilate the Azzurri in Gqeberha Rugby
  2. Mohau Nkota joins Saudi club from Orlando Pirates pending medical Soccer
  3. ‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  5. PSG and Chelsea set for Club World Cup final showdown in US Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa places police minister Mchunu on special leave
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi's allegations