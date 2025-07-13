Soccer

Pirates draw against Cypriot champions in second friendly

13 July 2025 - 13:20
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Relebohile Mofokeng scored Orlando Pirates' equaliser against Pafos. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates drew their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain 1-1 against Cypriot champions Pafos at Marbella Football Centre on Sunday.

Joao Correia put Pafos ahead in the seventh minute.

The Buccaneers equalised via Relebohile Mofokeng's strike in the 24th, taking an angled pass and beating a defender on the right of the box then shaping a finish.

Pirates started with a 2-0 defeat against English League One (third tier) side Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

Bucs travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella. They meet La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17, before concluding with a test against LaLiga 2 (second tier) Granada on July 19.

Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source

Tearaway winger apparently did not join Bucs teammates on preseason camp in Spain
Halala! Soccer star Fortune Makaringe graduates in business course

I’ve drawn most inspiration and strength from my family.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Thabang Monare reflects on his football journey

Lessons learnt from Jomo Sono at Cosmos and a league title with Gavin Hunt at Wits among the highlights
‘I feel alive, football is back’, says Mofokeng as Pirates get to business in Spain

Buccaneers travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella, where they will play series of friendlies
Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands

Kaizer Chiefs squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Vitesse in their first preseason friendly of their tour of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.
