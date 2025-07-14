Banyana find Wafcon stride reaching quarters with thrashing of Mali

Banyana Banyana found their roar at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they put Mali to the sword with a 4-0 win in their final Group C game in Oujda on Monday night to emphatically book their place in the quarterfinals.

Lebohang Ramalepe opened the scoring in just the fifth minute at Stade d'Honneur then captain Refiloe Jane added another with a 32nd-minute free-kick.

In the second half Hildah Magaia (61st) and substitute Ronnel Donnelly (79th) completed a hefty scoreline that will give Banyana momentum and confidence going into the knockout stage.

Coach Desiree Ellis' team needed a point to be sure of progression, though could still have gone through with a defeat, which was confirmed when Ghana thrashed Tanzania 4-1 in Berkane to go to second place above Mali. Mali progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.