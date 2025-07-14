In January MaMkhize finally broke her silence on the nonpayment of players, resulting in a strike and inability to honour their Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United.
'Bounce back': MaMkhize appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has been appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC in Eswatini.
On Sunday she took to her timeline to announce the news.
“A new chapter written with purpose, vision and heart. Leading with honour, the Highlanders way,” she captioned the post.
MaMkhize also took to her Instagram stories, writing: “Bounce back, bounce back.”
This comeback comes after a raid was conducted by SA Revenue Service (Sars) for falling behind on taxes, as well as her turbulent exit from former Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Royal AM FC.
In March Royal AM was up for sale after the Sars curator put up a public notice announcing the club will be auctioned off in a bid to recoup a reported R40m tax debt she owed.
MaMkhize unfazed as taxman auctions 14 of her luxury cars
In January MaMkhize finally broke her silence on the nonpayment of players, resulting in a strike and inability to honour their Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United.
“Royal AM wishes to address the situation regarding the nonpayment of salaries for December, affecting our players, technical team and staff. We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our apologies to those affected, including their families,” read the statement.
“As many are aware, the club is under curatorship after a preservation order obtained by Sars. While this has resulted in the temporary appointment of a curator, Jaco Venter, to oversee the club’s assets and operations, we assure stakeholders that Royal AM remains committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible.
“The club’s management team, led by our CEO and GM, has been working with the curator to secure permission to release funds for salary payments. It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritise the wellbeing of our personnel, and we remain dedicated to upholding that principle despite the challenges.”
