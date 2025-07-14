Maresca hails Palmer brilliance in Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised Cole Palmer's ability to rise to the occasion after the English attacking midfielder was named Club World Cup player of the tournament after their commanding 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain in Sunday's final.

“These are the games we expect Cole Palmer to appear and once again he showed what he is made of,” Maresca said after Palmer scored twice and provided an assist to Joao Pedro in their title-winning performance against the Champions League winners.

Maresca revealed his tactical master plan had worked to perfection, with Chelsea pressing PSG high and exploiting direct plays behind their rivals' defence to devastating effect at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.