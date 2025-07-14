Soccer

WATCH | Donald Trump crashes Chelsea’s World Cup trophy presentation

‘Before they told me he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage’

14 July 2025 - 08:49
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chelsea captain Reece James and teammates celebrate with the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump after winning the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup with the Blues'3-0 win in thefinal against Paris St-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Chelsea captain Reece James and teammates celebrate with the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump after winning the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup with the Blues'3-0 win in thefinal against Paris St-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

US president Donald Trump embarrassingly crashed the trophy presentation to new Fifa Club World Cup champions Chelsea after they beat Paris St-Germain 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Trump was up on the podium embedded in the front row, directly next to Reece James as the Chelsea captain lifted the trophy and the team had to celebrate their victory around the US president.

Heads of state attend major finals in Fifa competitions and usually present the trophy, but this appears to be the first time in history any president forced his way into the picture-taking moment of the lifting of the trophy by the team.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino could be seen attempting to politely usher Trump away moments before the lifting of the trophy.

Chelsea's two-goal hero Cole Palmer appears to mouth the words, “What's he doing?” about the US president's presence on the podium at that moment.

Afterwards James said he was told Trump would exit the stage ahead of the trophy-lifting moment.

“Before they told me he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought he was going to exit but he wanted to stay,” James said.

Brian Tyler Cohen's take on Chelsea Football Club seeming visibly annoyed as Trump crashes celebration. - Brian Tyler Cohen

The UK's Independent reported that, asked what he said to Trump on-stage, James said: “To be honest it was quite loud. I couldn't hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.” 

Palmer told the newspaper: “I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yeah.”

Trump's appearance at MetLife Stadium, while entirely normal, was not necessarily the touch to the finale Fifa and Infantino might have desired at the end of an already controversial new, 32-team format to the competition.

The expanded format has attracted criticism for adding games to an already packed schedule for professional players, while the heat the matches were played in, sometimes at midday for European prime time TV audiences, raised concerns.

Trump was also roundly booed in the stadium making his way out to the trophy ceremony.

READ MORE:

Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display
Sport
9 hours ago

In event at Trump Tower, Infantino declares Club World Cup a success, despite critics

‘We shouldn’t say the opinion of Europe on this is very bad because it’s not true’
Sport
22 hours ago

Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal says he has been cured of cancer and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea eyeing upset of PSG in Club World Cup final

Six weeks removed from their first UEFA Champions League title, Paris Saint-Germain have been the indisputable best team at the Fifa Club World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Superb Dembele boosts PSG’s Club World Cup dreams

Ballon d’Or front-runner gets first start in semifinal against Madrid and does not disappoint
Sport
3 days ago

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pedro brace sends Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Joao Pedro marked his first start in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice to fire the Premier League side into the Club World Cup ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mohau Nkota joins Saudi club from Orlando Pirates pending medical Soccer
  2. Springboks annihilate the Azzurri in Gqeberha Rugby
  3. PSG and Chelsea set for Club World Cup final showdown in US Soccer
  4. ‘We are still in it,’ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon draw with ... Soccer
  5. In event at Trump Tower, Infantino declares Club World Cup a success, despite ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration
Trump to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine, Says Putin Bombs Everyone | ...