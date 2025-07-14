WATCH | Donald Trump crashes Chelsea’s World Cup trophy presentation

US president Donald Trump embarrassingly crashed the trophy presentation to new Fifa Club World Cup champions Chelsea after they beat Paris St-Germain 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Trump was up on the podium embedded in the front row, directly next to Reece James as the Chelsea captain lifted the trophy and the team had to celebrate their victory around the US president.

Heads of state attend major finals in Fifa competitions and usually present the trophy, but this appears to be the first time in history any president forced his way into the picture-taking moment of the lifting of the trophy by the team.