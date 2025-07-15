“A few weeks ago we won a cup after 10 years or so. The country was in a very different mood. I've never seen the county like that — it was like there was a World Cup that was played here and yet it was just a local competition, the Nedbank Cup.
“That demonstrated the power our supporters have. When we watched television, we saw universities, hostels, townships, everywhere people were celebrating. This just tells you how much we touch the hearts of the people in this country.
“I'm very happy and proud to have made a contribution to make a lot of people happy. I thank Wits University for the honour and I think that's all that there's to it.”
Vilakazi thanked Motaung for accepting the honour.
“Today was a special day for Wits University,” said Vilakazi, who used to travel by taxi from Katlehong on the East Rand to watch matches between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates while growing up.
“We were formed immediately after the formation of the city, so we're part of the city. Now we're seeing Dr Motaung, the joining of the two great institutions of the city. Kaizer Chiefs has been an inherent part.
‘No shortcut to success,’ says Dr Kaizer Motaung after Wits honour
Founder of Kaizer Chiefs receives second honorary doctorate on a ‘special day for me’
Image: Supplied
Kaizer Motaung has always been a man of few words but big on action.
But when Wits University honoured the Kaizer Chiefs boss with an honorary Doctor of Commerce accolade at the institution's Great Hall on Tuesday, he spoke like someone who did not want to stop talking, regaling the media and audience with how he started the Chiefs brand 55 years ago.
This was the second honorary doctorate for Motaung, 80, after the University of Cape Town bestowed the title Doctor of Social Science Honoris Causa on him in July 2022 for his contribution to football and social development in the country.
In November 2023 the South African Hall of Fame inducted Motaung “for his enduring commitment and positive influence on countless lives through sports and community engagement”.
Speaking to the media with Wits vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Motaung beamed with happiness at the latest honour at the institution he always regarded as one of the best in the country.
“This was a special day for me and obviously Kaizer Chiefs as well,” he said. “This has been a very interesting journey we undertook in 1970.
“I'm happy I was able to accept this honour. It's a great honour that has been bestowed upon me by the university. It's an honour I think will be celebrated in my family.
“Some members of the family have gone through this institution; my grandchildren and children have gone through the university. I'm very happy and proud to be part of this community.
“I'm no longer the 'Chincha Guluva' [his nickname] people used to know as a player, but I think I contributed also besides the issue of football on the field of play. I can safely say Kaizer Chiefs determines the happiness index of this country.
“A few weeks ago we won a cup after 10 years or so. The country was in a very different mood. I've never seen the county like that — it was like there was a World Cup that was played here and yet it was just a local competition, the Nedbank Cup.
“That demonstrated the power our supporters have. When we watched television, we saw universities, hostels, townships, everywhere people were celebrating. This just tells you how much we touch the hearts of the people in this country.
“I'm very happy and proud to have made a contribution to make a lot of people happy. I thank Wits University for the honour and I think that's all that there's to it.”
Vilakazi thanked Motaung for accepting the honour.
“Today was a special day for Wits University,” said Vilakazi, who used to travel by taxi from Katlehong on the East Rand to watch matches between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates while growing up.
“We were formed immediately after the formation of the city, so we're part of the city. Now we're seeing Dr Motaung, the joining of the two great institutions of the city. Kaizer Chiefs has been an inherent part.
VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised
“Though I'm supporting the other team [Pirates], we had to venerate this institution called Kaizer Chiefs that was founded just before I was born by Dr Motaung, Chincha Guluva, as we knew him then.
“For all we could do as a university, just a stroll and a gown to say congratulations and thank you for your service to the country.”
Addressing the students, Motaung encouraged them to follow his path in opening business enterprises of their own while they are young. Motaung made his professional debut as a football player for Pirates at the age of 16. In 1968 he made his debut for Atlanta Chiefs in America and two years later formed Chiefs on January 7 1970, a club that boasts more than 14-million supporters today.
“Graduates have a responsibility on their shoulders to ensure that they work towards building the country. They must be focused on building whatever dreams they have. If they want to go into business, they should throw everything into business,” he said.
“There's no shortcut to success. There's always going to be challenges even when things are going right.”
READ MORE:
VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised
Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced
Ellis defends earlier choices as Banyana charge into quarters in style
POLL | Do you think Andile Mpisane will revive his football career at his mother MaMkhize's Eswatini club?
'Bounce back': MaMkhize appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC
Mokwena to reignite rivalry with Ramović after joining MC Alger
Playing for Orlando Pirates a dream come true, says Oswin Appollis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos