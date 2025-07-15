Soccer

POLL | Do you think Andile Mpisane will revive his football career at his mother MaMkhize's Eswatini club?

15 July 2025 - 14:09 By TIMESLIVE
Former Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane with his mother Shauwn Mkhize.
Image: Sowetan

Andile Mpisane looks set to make a football-playing comeback after his mother Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC in Eswatini.

The move comes after Mkhize's Betway Premiership club Royal AM, where Mpisane made his football debut, was expelled by the Premier Soccer League last season. Mpisane became the youngest chair in the PSL when appointed at Royal by is mother. 

Royal was put up for sale in March when a Sars curator announced the club would be auctioned off to help recoup a reported R40m tax debt Mkhize allegedly owed.

Mpisane’s football career appeared to be over after Royal AM's expulsion. However, with his mother's comeback, many are speculating it could provide another opportunity for him, as Mkhize has always supported Mpisane's football career despite criticism of it.

Mpisane's handful of appearances for Royal did not impress, his skills looking notably below the standard of a professional footballer, and the “player” looking overweight and behind the pace of games. This made him the subject of social media mirth and derision.

His presence in Royal's squad was always speculated on, with many saying he only got picked because he was Mkhize's son and the club chair.

