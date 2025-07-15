PSG boss Luis Enrique says he regrets post-Club World Cup final scuffle

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique tried to play down shoving Chelsea forward Joao Pedro in a near brawl between players and coaching staff after Chelsea's dominating 3-0 win in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

The incident erupted when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was arguing with Joao Pedro, before Luis Enrique appeared to raise his hands to the Brazilian's face.

Joao Pedro hit the deck and the PSG manager was quietly escorted away in remarkable scenes that saw players from both sides clash.

“At the end of the match, there was a situation I believe could have been avoided by everyone,” Luis Enrique said at a press conference after the match.

“My objective and my intention, as always, is to try to win over the players so that there are no more problems. Internally, there is a lot of tension, a lot of pressure.”

The Spanish coach acknowledged the severity of the incident, adding: “And from there, there is a series of shoves from a lot of people, which I think we should all avoid and which should not happen again.”