Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced

PSL Awards nominees
Betway Premiership Footballer of the Season:
- Lucas Ribeiro (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season:
- Lucas Ribeiro (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Betway Premiership Coach of the Season:
- Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC)
- Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)
Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season:
- Malibongwe Khoza (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
- Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates)
Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season:
- Marcello Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Makhehlene Makhaula (Orlando Pirates)
- Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Betway Premiership Defender of the Season:
- Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)
- Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:
- Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
- Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC)
- Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:
- Inácio Miguel (Kaizer Chiefs)
- Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs)
- Gaston Sirino (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
- Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates)
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament:
- Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC)
- Edmore Chirambadare (Magesi FC)
- Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing:
- Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC)
- Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)
- Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Players' Player of the Season:
- Banele Hlophe (JDR Stars)
- Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City)
- Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season:
- Emile Lako (Casric Stars)
- Sekhoane Moerane (Orbit College)
- Dumisani Msibi (Durban City)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season:
- Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs)
- Teboho Lekhatla (Casric Stars)
- Siphamandla Mhlongo (Milford FC)
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season:
- Gomolemo Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi (Kaizer Chiefs)
- Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch FC)
Referee of the Season:
- Luxolo Badi
- Masixole Bambiso
- Olani Kwinda
Assistant Referee of the Season:
- Kgara Mokoena
- Romario Phiri
- Khamusi Razwimisani
Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced
Sekhukhune United’s Makgalwa joins major names with big nominations
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns' Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro and Orlando Pirates' talented young attacker Relebohile Mofokeng were the prominent names put forward as the nominees for the 2024-25 PSL Awards were announced on Tuesday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the nominees on its social media platforms, also revealing the awards ceremony takes place on July 29.
Ribeiro and Mofokeng were nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season and would seem to be the leading candidates for the most prestigious category.
However, Sekhukhune United’s Keletso Makgalwa put himself up with major names with big nominations for Footballer and Players' Player of the Season.
Skilful attacker Makgalwa got a vote of confidence in how his fellow professionals view his abilities, making a rare entry for a player not on the books of a "big three" club as a nominee for the prestigious Premiership Players' Player of the Season award. He competes against the same two rivals there as the Footballer award in Ribeiro and Mofokeng.
Competition could be stiff for the Premiership's Coach of the Season award between Miguel Cardoso of champions Sundowns, Jose Riveiro of runners-up Pirates and Steve Barker, whose Stellenbosch FC ended in third again despite losing many players.
Pirates' attacking duo of “Cocomelons” Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota are nominated for the league's Young Player of the Season award with Sundowns' impressive centreback talent Malibongwe Khoza.
Downs' Marcello Allende and Teboho Mokoena compete with Makhehlene Makhaula of Pirates for Premiership Midfielder of the Season.
The Brazilians' Grant Kekana, Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch and Nkosinathi Sibisi of Bucs are nominated for Defender of the Season. Sipho Chaine of Pirates, Magesi FC's Elvis Chipezeze and Sundowns' Ronwen Williams vie for Goalkeeper of the Season.
Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch, Ribeiro and Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs are the nominees for Premiership Goal of the Season.
Basadien is nominated for his stunning strike from deep in his own half to beat off-his-line goalkeeper Darren Keet in Stellies' 3-0 win against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on September 26.
Ribeiro's goal came from a devastating run, dribbling from inside his own half in Downs' 4-1 thrashing of Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on December 17 to finish past goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Lilepo's strike came in Chiefs' 2-1 defeat against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on April 26, dribbling past some defenders from the left touchline and striking from the edge of the box past goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
Chiefs, who had an otherwise indifferent season, dominate the nominees for Player of the Tournament for the knockout competition in which they won their first trophy in 10 years, the Nedbank Cup. Amakhosi defender Inácio Miguel, attacker Pule Mmodi and midfielder Gaston Sirino are the nominees.
Pirates, the losing finalists with a team containing many talented youngsters, dominate the Nedbank's Most Promising Player of the Tournament category. Bucs' Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mofokeng and Nkota, who has since joined Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, are the nominees.
