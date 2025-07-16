Soccer

Golden Arrows and Chippa close in on former Royal AM players

Talented teen Radebe has signed a three-year deal with Abafana Bas’thende, source says

16 July 2025 - 12:12 By Samkelo Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Royal AM wing Sanele Radebe has signed a three-year deal with Golden Arrows, according to a source.
Former Royal AM wing Sanele Radebe has signed a three-year deal with Golden Arrows, according to a source.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lamontville Golden Arrows FC have reached the final step in securing the services of former Royal Am winger Sanele Radebe, who had been training with the club since their return to preseason.

After the expulsion from football of tax issue-plagued Royal in the second half of last season, Arrows have been at the forefront of capitalising on what was left of the Pietermaritzburg-based club's squad. Abafana Bas’thende have secured the services of players including Thabo Matlaba, Shadrack Kobedi, Sabelo Sithole and Ayanda Maxwele.  

After months of unpaid wages and contract terminations, the players were operating as free agents until the Durban side came to their rescue, with a bargain signing spree of seven players since the January transfer window.  

Golden Arrows sign striker Khumalo, assessing ex-Royal winger

Departures of Mutizwa and Moon leave Durban team in the hunt for forwards
Sport
1 week ago

Sources said Arrows have made other additions in their ongoing AM raid after completing a three-year deal with right wing Radebe. This comes after the talented 18-year-old was previously reported by TimesLIVE to be training with the club, pending a permanent deal.  

“Sanele has finally signed with Arrows. I can confirm that, and it will be a three-year deal,” said an insider who did not want to be named.  

Another Betway Premiership side, Chippa United, is looking to secure former Royal winger Sisanda Mbhele.

A source said the attacker continues to train with the Eastern Cape club, who are edging closer to completing a free transfer deal, subject to his impressions on the coaches. 

READ MORE:

AmaZulu’s attempts to lure two players hit contractual snags, sources say

Club denies approaching Richards Bay midfielder Mhlongo, says talented wing Maqokolo ‘invited for assessment’
Sport
2 weeks ago

Youngsters shine as Chiefs beat top-flight Zwolle in the Netherlands

Young DDC players who were taken to preseason camp combine for winning goal
Sport
5 hours ago

POLL | Do you think Andile Mpisane will revive his football career at his mother MaMkhize's Eswatini club?

Is Andile Mpisane on the verge of a football-playing comeback?
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced

Sekhukhune United’s Makgalwa joins major names with big nominations
Sport
1 day ago

VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised

Sports minister reiterates belief that the SA public desires to host a Formula One grand prix
Sport
23 hours ago

‘No shortcut to success,’ says Dr Kaizer Motaung after Wits honour

Founder of Kaizer Chiefs receives second honorary doctorate on a ‘special day for me’
Sport
20 hours ago

Ellis defends earlier choices as Banyana charge into quarters in style

‘Sometimes things just don't go your way - that's what happened [against Tanzania]’
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised Soccer
  2. 'Bounce back': MaMkhize appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC Soccer
  3. PSG boss Luis Enrique says he regrets post-Club World Cup final scuffle Soccer
  4. POLL | Do you think Andile Mpisane will revive his football career at his ... Soccer
  5. ‘No shortcut to success,’ says Dr Kaizer Motaung after Wits honour Soccer

Latest Videos

Duhok: Drone Strikes Hit Kurdish Oil Fields in Iraq for Third Time This Week | ...
Russia unleashes 'massive attack' on Ukraine amid Trump's ultimatum