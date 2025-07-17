He also shares his disappointment at the demise of SuperSport, where he won three successive Premiership titles under coach Gavin Hunt and played some of his best football.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Letladi Madubanya picks Lucas Ribeiro as Footballer of the Season
Demise of his former team, SuperSport United, and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premiership dominance also discussed
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
In the 72nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by former SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United midfielder Letladi Madubanya.
The discussion with the former combative midfielder starts with Madubanya's upbringing in Alexandra, where he grew up around superstars like the late Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane and Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi.
He also shares his disappointment at the demise of SuperSport, where he won three successive Premiership titles under coach Gavin Hunt and played some of his best football.
It is also that time of the year when the nominees have been announced for the annual PSL Awards. Madubanya is backing Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro to walk away with the Footballer of the Season award.
Ribeiro has been nominated with exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng and speedy Sekhukhune United winger Keletso Makgalwa.
Sundowns won their eighth successive league championship in the past season and Madubanya said the Brazilians will continue to dominate the local scene because of their quality.
