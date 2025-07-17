Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lose last game in Netherlands to FC Twente

17 July 2025 - 09:20
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs' Inácio Miguel in action in their 2-1 friendly defeat against FC Twente at Sportpark Voetbalvereniging Rood Zwart in Delden on Wednesday.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X

Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lost their final friendly match of their preseason camp in the Netherlands 2-1 against FC Twente at Sportpark Voetbalvereniging Rood Zwart in Delden on Wednesday.

This was a second competitive outing for Amakhosi against a Dutch top flight team in two days having beaten PEC Zwolle, who finished 10th in last season's Eredivisie, 1-0 on Tuesday.

Highlights - Kaizer Chiefs lose their last preseason tour match in the Netherlands against FC Twente. - Diski Videos

Twente ended in sixth place in the 2024-2025 Eredivisie.

Daan Rots opened the scoring for Twente with a powerful header past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in the 43rd minute.

Pule Modi was fouled just inside the box by substitute keeper Yannick Gerritsen and Inácio Miguel equalised from the spot in the 69th

Near the end Mitchell van Bergen beat a Chiefs player on the right and squared for Sayfallah Ltaief to sweep in the late winner for the Dutch side in the 85th.

