Twente ended in sixth place in the 2024-2025 Eredivisie.
Daan Rots opened the scoring for Twente with a powerful header past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in the 43rd minute.
Pule Modi was fouled just inside the box by substitute keeper Yannick Gerritsen and Inácio Miguel equalised from the spot in the 69th
Near the end Mitchell van Bergen beat a Chiefs player on the right and squared for Sayfallah Ltaief to sweep in the late winner for the Dutch side in the 85th.
Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lose last game in Netherlands to FC Twente
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lost their final friendly match of their preseason camp in the Netherlands 2-1 against FC Twente at Sportpark Voetbalvereniging Rood Zwart in Delden on Wednesday.
This was a second competitive outing for Amakhosi against a Dutch top flight team in two days having beaten PEC Zwolle, who finished 10th in last season's Eredivisie, 1-0 on Tuesday.
Highlights - Kaizer Chiefs lose their last preseason tour match in the Netherlands against FC Twente. - Diski Videos
Twente ended in sixth place in the 2024-2025 Eredivisie.
Daan Rots opened the scoring for Twente with a powerful header past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in the 43rd minute.
Pule Modi was fouled just inside the box by substitute keeper Yannick Gerritsen and Inácio Miguel equalised from the spot in the 69th
Near the end Mitchell van Bergen beat a Chiefs player on the right and squared for Sayfallah Ltaief to sweep in the late winner for the Dutch side in the 85th.
READ MORE:
Dr Kaizer Motaung confident of healing Chiefs before he passes mantle
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Rayners should have been nominated for Footballer of the Season
‘No shortcut to success,’ says Dr Kaizer Motaung after Wits honour
Youngsters shine as Chiefs beat top-flight Zwolle in the Netherlands
Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands
VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised
Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos