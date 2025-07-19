Soccer

Banyana take aim at Senegal in tricky Wafcon quarterfinal in Morocco

19 July 2025 - 12:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo says they must be at their best against Senegal in Wafcon quarterfinal on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo has cautioned against complacency when they take on less-fancied Senegal in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). 

South Africa are favourites going into Saturday’s clash at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, but vastly experienced Motlhalo said they must be on top of their game if they are to stay on course to defend their title.

Banyana topped Group C with seven points — two wins and a draw — while the Lionesses of Teranga scraped through as one of the third-best placed finishers after defeats to Morocco and Zambia and a win over DR Congo.

“We played against Senegal before and they are a very good team,” said Motlhalo who was part of the squad that faced Senegal last year. 

“They are growing and so are other African teams. From when we played them to now, there is a huge difference. They also have players that have now signed for overseas teams, which says a lot about Senegal.

“They are looking good, but we have a plan,” said Motlhalo. 

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not taking any chances and said they must keep a clean sheet. 

“It’s going to be a game of those small margins — the final and knockout games are never easy. So we really have to make sure that we are in charge in everything that we do. 

“We do as best as we can. But keeping a clean sheet will also be of utmost importance.” 

The last time they met in two friendlies in Dakar, the first match was a draw and the second a 2-0 victory for South Africa thanks to goals from Amogelang Motau and Noxolo Cesane. 

“Playing a team before doesn’t mean anything, those results are in the past, this is a competition and they are not in the quarterfinals by fluke. They are there because they deserve to be there and we have to be on top of our game to make sure that we get the result,” added Ellis. 

For the West Africans, they have matched their best finish of the last eight in 2022 and they intend to go further. 

“South Africa are the favourites, they are the better team and we are the challengers. A win will be good for Senegal because it will be the first time we win this round, but we will need confidence, not give in to pressure and show Senegalese football in this competition.

“We are also happy to be playing against top teams on the continent like Morocco, Zambia and now South Africa,” said Senegal coach Mousse Cisse. 

