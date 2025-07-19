Dlamini help Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against Nigeria at Wafcon

It was Senegal who posed much of the danger in the first half with their tall strikers Nguenar Ndiaye and Mama Diop testing Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini a couple of times.

Banyana forwards Hildah Magaia and Jermaine Seoposenwe were tightly marked and at times had to fetch the ball deep as the Senegalese defended well. Lebohang Ramalepe always gave Banyana options in attack and was the player who looked capable of finding an opening for Banyana.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made only one change after half time, bringing Amogelang Motau for Sibulela Holweni to shore up a midfield that battled to create as many chances for the strikers in this match.

As much as both sides tried, the match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances created on both ends.

In the first half of extra-time Ramalepe was unlucky to have been judged offside after scoring having latched on to an exquisite defence splitting pass by Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane.

Magaia too saw her close range shot in the second half of extra time parried away by a confident Adji Ndiaye in the Senegalese goals. Later a penalty appeal against Magaia was also turned down by the referee after a prolonged VAR examination.

Other than those chances there was very little that both teams did in the extra 30 minutes to show they wanted to avoid going to the penalties.

In the second semifinal also to be played on Tuesday, 2022 runners-up Morocco will face Ghana who also needed penalties to earlier on Saturday to oust Algeria.