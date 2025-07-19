Soccer

Mofokeng, Tito score as Pirates end pre-season tour with victory in Spain

19 July 2025 - 21:22 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on May 28 2025. File photo.
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on May 28 2025. File photo.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates ended their pre-season tour of Spain with an emphatic 2-0 win over Spanish outfit Granada CF at the Marbella Football Centre on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng helped the Sea Robbers to register their only victory on tour. Before the clash against Granada, the Buccaneers played three matches which ended in two draws and a defeat.

The Soweto giants, who are under the guidance of a new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, kicked off their time in Spain with a 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers of England.

They followed that with a 1-1 draw against Cyprus champions Pafos FC before playing a goalless draw with Las Palmas of Spain.

Apart from the new coach, Pirates also have a host of new players as the club has made at least 10 signings so far. The new coach did his best to give all the players on tour a chance to play.

Some of those signings have really impressed in the Buccaneers’ colours. One of those is forward Yanela Mbuthuma, who gave a solid performance in the clash against Granada. The former Richards Bay FC star assisted Mofokeng in Pirates’ second goal on Saturday.

Players such as Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis and others have given great hope to the Sea Robbers’ faithful ahead of the new season.

The Buccaneers will return home to kick-off the new season by starting their MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday August 2.

MORE:

Ngcobo promises 'improved' Chiefs after preseason in Netherlands

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is looking forward to a better season with Kaizer Chiefs after undergoing a pre-season with the club in the Netherlands where he ...
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Letladi Madubanya picks Lucas Ribeiro as Footballer of the Season

Demise of his former team, SuperSport United, and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premiership dominance also discussed
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lose last game in Netherlands to FC Twente

This was a second competitive outing for Amakhosi against a Dutch top flight team having beaten PEC Zwolle 1-0 on Tuesday
Sport
2 days ago

Youngsters shine as Chiefs beat top-flight Zwolle in the Netherlands

Young DDC players who were taken to preseason camp combine for winning goal
Sport
3 days ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Rayners should have been nominated for Footballer of the Season

Ribeiro must win the award because he was the best player in SA as the major cog in Sundowns’ attack
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns’ Ribeiro, Pirates’ Mofokeng up for prizes as PSL Awards nominees announced

Sekhukhune United’s Makgalwa joins major names with big nominations
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Did McKenzie bite off more than he could chew with his R90m VAR promise? Soccer
  2. Ngcobo promises 'improved' Chiefs after preseason in Netherlands Soccer
  3. VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lose last game in Netherlands to FC Twente Soccer
  5. Springboks down Georgia during thrilling encounter in Mbombela Rugby

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022