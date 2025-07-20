Man Utd lack pace, says coach Amorim after flat preseason draw with Leeds

Manchester United have plenty to improve on and need more pace in their midfield, manager Ruben Amorim said after the Premier League side began their preseason preparations with a goalless draw against Leeds United.

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and also failed to qualify for the Champions League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Trafford side failed to impress in the draw with newly-promoted Leeds in Stockholm on Saturday, despite the inclusion of new signing Matheus Cunha in the starting line-up.