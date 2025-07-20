Soccer

Man Utd lack pace, says coach Amorim after flat preseason draw with Leeds

20 July 2025 - 09:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.
Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Manchester United have plenty to improve on and need more pace in their midfield, manager Ruben Amorim said after the Premier League side began their preseason preparations with a goalless draw against Leeds United.

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and also failed to qualify for the Champions League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Trafford side failed to impress in the draw with newly-promoted Leeds in Stockholm on Saturday, despite the inclusion of new signing Matheus Cunha in the starting line-up.

“We suffered a little bit when we tried to press high, they kick the ball, win the second ball and they were a danger in that moment,” Amorim told MUTV.

“We have a lack of pace, especially in the middle of the park, and you can feel it, (so) that's hard to bring the ball (forward). But we created chances. We have a lot to do but it was a first test against a Premier League team, with two different teams, so it was a good test...

“As a group, we have a lot to improve, the speed of the game, all the details, so, yeah, we are going to improve.”

United next play West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 26. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Barcelona soccer club inks DRC sponsorship deal to promote tourism

AS Monaco and AC Milan also announced sponsorship deals with the DRC last month.
News
2 days ago

PSG boss Luis Enrique says he regrets post-Club World Cup final scuffle

‘At the end of the match, there was a situation I believe could have been avoided by everyone’
Sport
5 days ago

Maresca hails Palmer brilliance in Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph

‘I feel that this competition will be as important as or even more important than the Champions League’
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | Donald Trump crashes Chelsea’s World Cup trophy presentation

‘They told me he was going to present the trophy and exit the stage.’
Sport
6 days ago

Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Ngcobo promises 'improved' Chiefs after preseason in Netherlands Soccer
  2. Junior Boks end 13-year wait for World Rugby U20 Championship title Rugby
  3. Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against ... Soccer
  4. Springboks down Georgia during thrilling encounter in Mbombela Rugby
  5. VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised Soccer

Latest Videos

God's Work Official Trailer
Burning Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie