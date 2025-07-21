Soccer

‘Players have to be given a chance’: Motaung on Chiefs’ striker signing Silva

‘The proof is in the pudding. Let the players go on the pitch and do the work as the season progresses’

21 July 2025 - 12:01
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs' signing of Flavio Silva.
Image: kaizer chiefs/X

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has asked the club’s supporters to give new Portuguese striker signing Flávio Silva a chance to prove himself before getting on his back.

Silva’s iffy list of previous clubs had attracted some scepticism from Amakhosi supporters when his signing was announced on July 1. The website Transfermarkt has the 29-year-old as having scored 56 goals in 194 club games turning out for teams in the Portuguese second division or lower and obscure minor destinations such as Luxembourg and most recently Persik and Persebaya in Indonesia.

Chiefs have also not had a strong record scouting foreign strikers in recent seasons with Venezuelan Gustavo Páez, Burundian Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Colombian Jasond González turning out to be duds, though Serbian Samir Nurković had success for a brief time.

Fans’ scepticism was heightened by Silva’s performances in Amakhosi’s preseason friendlies in their recently concluded preseason camp in the Netherlands, where the big striker looked clumsy on the ball.

“My take on the [new] players is this is preseason, players have to be given a chance,” Motaung said when asked about the social media chatter around the new centre-forward as Amakhosi launched their 2025-26 jersey at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday.

“Whether they are coming from the youth, other teams or other places it’s important to give them a chance to get to know the team and different players they are playing with.

“Our supporters need to give them time. The proof is in the pudding. Let the players go on the pitch and do the work as the season progresses.”

Silva will have another chance to prove himself when Chiefs meet Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko in their preseason Toyota Cup clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

