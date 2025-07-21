Gabriely shared another message on Instagram celebrating Endrick's birthday on Monday.
“My husband, my companion, my eternal boyfriend. Happy anniversary! May God fulfil all your dreams and protect you for the rest of your life. I love you like I've never loved before and I pray to spend all my birthdays by your side. I love you,” she said.
The couple’s relationship previously sparked controversy after they revealed they signed a unique relationship contract on a popular Brazilian podcast, Pod Delas. Some clauses included that they must both say “I love you” in every circumstance, regardless of the situation and a ban on addictive behaviours and personality changes to help them grow together.
The Brazilian teenager joined Real Madrid in July last year after celebrating his 18th birthday.
“This is crazy! I'm so happy. Since I was a child, I have been a Madrid fan and now I am going to play for Madrid,” Endrick said at his presentation ceremony.
“I don't have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today it is a reality.”
Real Madrid star Endrick, 19, ties knot with 24-year-old model Gabriely
Image: Gabriely/ Instagram
Real Madrid's 19-year-old star Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa has tied the knot with model Gabriely Miranda, 24.
The couple shared pictures and videos of their black and white themed garden wedding ceremony on social media on Friday, with the guests wearing all black while Endrick and Miranda stood out in white.
“Still trying to believe that all this was real. Here's a little piece of the most beautiful day of our life,” the caption read.
Another post read: “Mr person and Mrs Sousa. He prepared every step. Today we walk together at his alter.”
This is the second time the couple celebrated their union. Last year they had a civil marriage without guests.
