Soccer

Amajita star Tylon Smith joining Queens Park Rangers: reports

Stellies centreback attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as SA won the U-20 Afcon

22 July 2025 - 09:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amajita defender Tylon Smith during the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on May 18.
Amajita defender Tylon Smith during the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on May 18.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amajita star Tylon Smith is joining Queens Park Rangers from Stellenbosch FC, with reports indicating the gifted centreback has completed his medical and agreed terms with the London Championship side.

The website Transfermarkt reported the clubs “have agreed to the transfer of one of the brightest prospects in the Stellies side”.

Neither Stellenbosch or QPR have announced any deal yet.

Smith attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as coach Raymond Mdaka's Amajita won South Africa's first U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on May 18.

He scored the winner in South Africa's 1-0 win against Nigeria in the semifinal.

Smith's pace, positioning, superb strength in the challenge, excellent distribution skills and forays out of defence were crucial in Amajita's tournament victory. He shouldered the central defensive responsibilities after the withdrawal from the tournament of Orlando Pirates' Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Smith has not broken into the first team at Stellenbosch, being kept out by coach Steve Barker's ultra-dependable, experienced centreback duo of Thabo Moloisane and Ismaël Touré. But he was an important player in the Stellies U-23 team that ended second to Kaizer Chiefs in the 2024-2025 DStv Diski Challenge.  

Smith will be the second South African to turn out for QPR in recent years. Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup midfield star Kagiso Dikgacoi played for the London club from 2011 to 2014.

READ MORE:

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Perhaps Mofokeng should wait for Afcon before moving overseas

Young Orlando Pirates star should go to a club in Europe, but the timing must be impeccable
Sport
6 hours ago

Cash-strapped Safa far from assuring Amajita’s bonuses for winning U-20 Afcon

The SA Under 20 team is unlikely to receive bonuses for winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May after SA Football Association CEO ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win

‘The courage and resilience this team has shown, I cannot talk enough about that’
Sport
1 day ago

Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria

‘As a technical team, we are already standing on one side talking about how we are going to plan’
Sport
21 hours ago

Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against Nigeria at Wafcon

Banyana Banyana had to dig deep to keep their hopes of defending the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco alive, needing penalties to beat ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football

Suddenly South Africa is brimful of emerging talent — here's who caught the eye
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs launch jersey ‘rooted in African art, creativity’ for 2025-26 Soccer
  3. POLL | Are Springbok ticket prices leaving loyal fans behind? Rugby
  4. Real Madrid star Endrick, 19, ties knot with 24-year-old model Gabriely Soccer
  5. ‘Players have to be given a chance’: Motaung on Chiefs’ striker signing Silva Soccer

Latest Videos

US judge sentences ex-officer in Breonna Taylor case | REUTERS
Electoral Commission Interviews