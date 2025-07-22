Arsenal manager Arteta pleased with early transfer business

Mikel Arteta said he was happy that Arsenal had signed a number of top-quality players in the early stages of the transfer window, and that they had given the Premier League club impetus to raise their level in the coming season.

Runners-up for the last three seasons, Arsenal have signed winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, plus midfielders Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

“They bring new excitement, a new energy as well,” Arteta said in Singapore on Monday ahead of a preseason match against Serie A side AC Milan.

“We signed important players as well. Everybody feels like their height has to go to a different level and that's what we're seeking.

“Ideally, you want it [transfers] done on day one in preseason. We've done very, very well so far. I'm very pleased with the way the club is supporting the necessities and improvements we required in the team.”