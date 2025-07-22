Soccer

Arsenal manager Arteta pleased with early transfer business

Boss says club followed right processes over Partey, defender Gabriel believes Gunners will be stronger

22 July 2025 - 14:30 By Aadi Nair
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. File photo
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta said he was happy that Arsenal had signed a number of top-quality players in the early stages of the transfer window, and that they had given the Premier League club impetus to raise their level in the coming season.

Runners-up for the last three seasons, Arsenal have signed winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, plus midfielders Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

“They bring new excitement, a new energy as well,” Arteta said in Singapore on Monday ahead of a preseason match against Serie A side AC Milan.

“We signed important players as well. Everybody feels like their height has to go to a different level and that's what we're seeking.

“Ideally, you want it [transfers] done on day one in preseason. We've done very, very well so far. I'm very pleased with the way the club is supporting the necessities and improvements we required in the team.”

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season, is also expected to move to Emirates Stadium.

“There's still a long time in the window and we are seeking. In terms of numbers, we are short, and we have to improve the depth and the quality of the squad,” Arteta said.

“We are constantly looking in the market, but until that happens, I can focus on the players we have, work with them and I'm very pleased with what I've seen so far in the first 10 to 15 days.”

Arteta briefly spoke about former player Thomas Partey, who was charged with rape and sexual assault this month, after leaving the club at the end of last season.

“I think the club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.

Asked if he felt like the club had followed the right processes in dealing with the issue, he replied: “100%, yes.”

Arsenal have let Premier League titles slip through their grasp in the last couple of years but this season will be different, defender Gabriel Magalhaes said.

“I think the players that came will help us out a lot. The club is doing what is best for the players and the manager,” Gabriel told the BBC in an interview published on Sunday.

“We want to have the best players. To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players.

“We have let a couple of titles slip through our fingers recently. We almost won but I think this year things will be different.”

Arsenal begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 17 with a trip to Manchester United.

Reuters

