Soccer

Banyana on a mission to clip Super Falcons’ wings

‘I don’t think past results mean a lot because it is a different tournament’, says coach Ellis

22 July 2025 - 11:08
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana players including Bambanani Mbane, centre, and Jermaine Seoposenwe, second from left, during a training session in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria.
Banyana Banyana players including Bambanani Mbane, centre, and Jermaine Seoposenwe, second from left, during a training session in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Nigeria have performed well in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), scoring nine times in four matches, but that’s not a concern for Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ahead of their semifinal clash at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday (6pm).

Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for her players for the match, but she will leave no stone unturned to make sure defending champions Banyana reach another final.

“Nigeria is a familiar team we’ve played against over the past few years. We travelled yesterday [Sunday] and today [Monday] and we will have our final training session tomorrow [Tuesday] and there’s not much you can do in one day,” Ellis said on Monday.

“But there are a few things you can tweak and a few things you can work on. The technical team has been busy behind the scenes and leaving no stone unturned, so I think you don’t need motivation for a semifinal and we are ready for the game.”

While Banyana have enjoyed recent success in the Wafcon with their 2022 title, Nigeria have had a formidable dominance of the competition, winning nine of the 12 official tournaments since 1998, plus two more in 1991 and 1995 when it was not hosted by a single country. 

The two sides have clashed 25 times, the Super Falcons winning 15 of those, with six draws and South Africa winning four times. 

Ellis admitted her team would have to be on top of their game after a less than convincing performance against Senegal in the quarterfinal, where Banyana required a penalty shoot-out (4-1) to win after a 0-0 scoreline at the end of extra time.

“I don’t think past results mean a lot because it’s a different tournament and it’s three years down the line [since Banyana last played Nigeria],” she said.

“Also, it’s a different coach [Justine Pwanidi] and some new players, but it’s the same Nigeria, and they have the quality. We have to be on top of our game to make sure we get over the hurdle.

“They are the only country that has defended back-to-back on many occasions, and it would be big for our country [to win].”

Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado said they are up for the challenge and motivated to face Nigeria.

‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win

‘The courage and resilience this team has shown, I cannot talk enough about that’
Sport
2 days ago

“We know we’re going into the semifinal game. It’s going to be a challenge, but we are physically and mentally prepared. We know the responsibility we hold, and we look forward to a good game and hopefully finishing it within the 90 minutes,” she said.

Banyana will rely on the attacking duo of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia to try to produce goals against the high-flying Super Falcons.

Right wingback Lebohang Ramalepe and hugely experienced Refiloe Jane have been pivotal in midfield, as has centre back Bambanani Mbane in defence. Andile Dlamini increased her credentials as perhaps the best women's goalkeeper in Africa with her two saves in the shoot-out against Senegal and seems sure to have a crucial role to play against Nigeria.

Super Falcons attacker Rasheedat Ajibade has been a major performer for them, named Player of the Match twice in four games. Chinwendu Ihezuo is among four players in second place on three goals (to Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and Senegal's Nguenar Ndiaye on four) on the top scorers' list.

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

Amajita star Tylon Smith joining Queens Park Rangers: reports

Stellies centreback attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as SA won the U-20 Afcon
Sport
5 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Perhaps Mofokeng should wait for Afcon before moving overseas

Young Orlando Pirates star should go to a club in Europe, but the timing must be impeccable
Sport
10 hours ago

Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria

‘As a technical team, we are already standing on one side talking about how we are going to plan’
Sport
1 day ago

Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against Nigeria at Wafcon

Banyana Banyana had to dig deep to keep their hopes of defending the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco alive, needing penalties to beat ...
Sport
2 days ago

It’s Rama: everything is going to be OK

Deployed as an attacking wingback at Wafcon, Banyana’s unsung hero has hit the limelight as arguably the best player of the group stage
Sport
6 days ago

Andile Dlamini back between the posts could be huge for Ellis’ Banyana at Wafcon

Sundowns Ladies keeper has a chance to prove she’s the best in Africa as defending champions chase another title
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs launch jersey ‘rooted in African art, creativity’ for 2025-26 Soccer
  3. POLL | Are Springbok ticket prices leaving loyal fans behind? Rugby
  4. Real Madrid star Endrick, 19, ties knot with 24-year-old model Gabriely Soccer
  5. ‘Players have to be given a chance’: Motaung on Chiefs’ striker signing Silva Soccer

Latest Videos

Torrential rain leaves trail of devastation in South Korea | REUTERS
What lies behind Israel's latest ground offensive in Deir al-Balah? | DW News