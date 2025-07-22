Nigeria have performed well in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), scoring nine times in four matches, but that’s not a concern for Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ahead of their semifinal clash at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday (6pm).
Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for her players for the match, but she will leave no stone unturned to make sure defending champions Banyana reach another final.
“Nigeria is a familiar team we’ve played against over the past few years. We travelled yesterday [Sunday] and today [Monday] and we will have our final training session tomorrow [Tuesday] and there’s not much you can do in one day,” Ellis said on Monday.
“But there are a few things you can tweak and a few things you can work on. The technical team has been busy behind the scenes and leaving no stone unturned, so I think you don’t need motivation for a semifinal and we are ready for the game.”
Banyana on a mission to clip Super Falcons’ wings
‘I don’t think past results mean a lot because it is a different tournament’, says coach Ellis
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
While Banyana have enjoyed recent success in the Wafcon with their 2022 title, Nigeria have had a formidable dominance of the competition, winning nine of the 12 official tournaments since 1998, plus two more in 1991 and 1995 when it was not hosted by a single country.
The two sides have clashed 25 times, the Super Falcons winning 15 of those, with six draws and South Africa winning four times.
Ellis admitted her team would have to be on top of their game after a less than convincing performance against Senegal in the quarterfinal, where Banyana required a penalty shoot-out (4-1) to win after a 0-0 scoreline at the end of extra time.
“I don’t think past results mean a lot because it’s a different tournament and it’s three years down the line [since Banyana last played Nigeria],” she said.
“Also, it’s a different coach [Justine Pwanidi] and some new players, but it’s the same Nigeria, and they have the quality. We have to be on top of our game to make sure we get over the hurdle.
“They are the only country that has defended back-to-back on many occasions, and it would be big for our country [to win].”
Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado said they are up for the challenge and motivated to face Nigeria.
‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win
“We know we’re going into the semifinal game. It’s going to be a challenge, but we are physically and mentally prepared. We know the responsibility we hold, and we look forward to a good game and hopefully finishing it within the 90 minutes,” she said.
Banyana will rely on the attacking duo of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia to try to produce goals against the high-flying Super Falcons.
Right wingback Lebohang Ramalepe and hugely experienced Refiloe Jane have been pivotal in midfield, as has centre back Bambanani Mbane in defence. Andile Dlamini increased her credentials as perhaps the best women's goalkeeper in Africa with her two saves in the shoot-out against Senegal and seems sure to have a crucial role to play against Nigeria.
Super Falcons attacker Rasheedat Ajibade has been a major performer for them, named Player of the Match twice in four games. Chinwendu Ihezuo is among four players in second place on three goals (to Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and Senegal's Nguenar Ndiaye on four) on the top scorers' list.
