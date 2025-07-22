There is growing concern among family, friends and former teammates with reports that former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has gone missing.
According to media reports, Mngomeni — who also played for Bush Bucks, SuperSport United, Helsingborgs IF in Sweden and the South African Under-23 side — has not been seen in more than a month.
His brother, Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon he could not say much on the matter at the moment.
“I don’t want to talk much about this matter until I have spoken to his girlfriend,” he said.
Growing concern over ‘disappearance’ of ex-Bafana midfielder Thando Mngomeni
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
There is growing concern among family, friends and former teammates with reports that former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has gone missing.
According to media reports, Mngomeni — who also played for Bush Bucks, SuperSport United, Helsingborgs IF in Sweden and the South African Under-23 side — has not been seen in more than a month.
His brother, Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon he could not say much on the matter at the moment.
“I don’t want to talk much about this matter until I have spoken to his girlfriend,” he said.
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Perhaps Mofokeng should wait for Afcon before moving overseas
In his heyday, Thando thrilled fans with his creative abilities. He was comfortable on the ball and there is consensus he did not fulfil his potential.
He arguably played his best football at SuperSport under coach Pitso Mosimane, where he was part of the midfield with players like Raymond Seopa, Cavann Sibeko, Peter Khoabane, Denis Masina, Emmanuel Zulu and Tony Tsabedze.
READ MORE:
‘Watch this space’ — Kaizer Chiefs not done in transfer market, says Motaung
Banyana on a mission to clip Super Falcons’ wings
Amajita star Tylon Smith joining Queens Park Rangers: reports
‘Players have to be given a chance’: Motaung on Chiefs’ striker signing Silva
Kaizer Chiefs launch jersey ‘rooted in African art, creativity’ for 2025-26
‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos