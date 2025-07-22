Soccer

Growing concern over ‘disappearance’ of ex-Bafana midfielder Thando Mngomeni

22 July 2025 - 15:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has reportedly gone missing.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

There is growing concern among family, friends and former teammates with reports that former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits midfielder Thando Mngomeni has gone missing. 

According to media reports, Mngomeni — who also played for Bush Bucks, SuperSport United, Helsingborgs IF in Sweden and the South African Under-23 side — has not been seen in more than a month. 

His brother, Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon he could not say much on the matter at the moment. 

“I don’t want to talk much about this matter until I have spoken to his girlfriend,” he said. 

