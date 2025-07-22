Supporting Carter amid racist abuse has brought England closer, teammate says

England midfielder Georgia Stanway said supporting teammate Jess Carter amid the racist abuse she has received has strengthened the bond between the players ahead of their Euro 2025 semifinal against Italy on Tuesday in Geneva.

Defending champions England squeaked through to the semis after a penalty shoot-out on Thursday against Sweden, but the past two days have been dominated by talk about racism in football after Carter, who is Black, revealed she has been the target of abuse since the tournament began.

“If anything, it's brought us together as a team,” Stanway said on Monday. “We need to cut it out of society. We need to cut it out of football. Right now, all we can do is show our support and our togetherness.”

Asked whether she would consider not playing Carter on Tuesday, England coach Sarina Wiegman said the 27-year-old defender is ready to perform and compete.