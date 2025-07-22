‘Watch this space’ — Kaizer Chiefs not done in transfer market, says Motaung

Amakhosi returned to South Africa on Saturday night from their three-week preseason camp in the Netherlands, where their DStv Diski Challenge players Thulani Mabaso, Naledi Hlongwane and Kabelo Nkgwesa impressed.
The trio showed flashes of promise, with Hlongwane scoring the goal that gave Chiefs their only win of the camp against PEC Zwolle. Motaung suggested the players might remain with the first team in the coming campaign.
“We are also excited with our youth players who showed during the preseason [camp] they know the Chiefs culture and how things are done at the club,” she said.
Chiefs are believed to have also signed the Cape Town Spurs duo of Asanele Velebayi and Luke Bartmaat, together with former striker Godswill Ighodaro. Their pictures in Amakhosi colours in what appears to be a photo shoot at Naturena are making the rounds on social media.
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said the club is not done in the preseason transfer market and told supporters to “watch this space” as Amakhosi are working to bring in more top players.
Chiefs have confirmed six new arrivals ahead of the 2025-26 season in Ethan Chislett, Thabiso Monyane, Flávio Silva, Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga and Siphesihle Ndlovu.
“We’re certainly looking to sign more players. With the window open until September, I think our supporters can watch this space and know we have more players we will be signing,” Motaung said when Chiefs unveiled their new jersey at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday.
Spurs are refusing to give Velebayi and Baartman their clearances, arguing the pair were contracted to them even after the club’s relegation from the Motsepe Foundation Championship to the amateur, third tier ABC Motsepe League at the end of last season. The case is believed to be in front of the PSL dispute resolution chamberto determine the outcome.
“I think what’s important is that we are in the business of doing things in a way that’s not going to interfere with other clubs,” Motaung said when asked about the Velebayi and Baartman matter.
“We want to follow certain procedures and that relates to any other players we are looking at. We’re taking a professional approach to integrating and bringing players into the team. We’ll ensure we only make announcements when the time is right.”
It is not clear why Chiefs have not yet announced a deal to sign Ighodaro.
