Soccer

Banyana’s Salgado has ‘successful operation’, Ramaphosa sends well wishes

Midfielder had horror injury in defending champions’ Wafcon semifinal defeat against Nigeria

23 July 2025 - 18:47
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Teammates and Nigeria players attend to Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado after a horror injury in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado had an operation to a broken leg in Casablanca and remains in hospital after sustaining the horrific injury in South Africa's 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in with well wishes to Salgado on social media.

The South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed details on Wednesday afternoon of the injury that came in the defending champions' loss against the Super Falcons at Stade Larbi Zaouli, meaning Nigeria will contest Saturday's final against hosts Morocco.

“Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado underwent a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca on Wednesday,” Safa said.

“Salgado remains in hospital while she recuperates and will stay with the team upon release. She will fly back home with Banyana next week.”

Banyana team doctor Dr Lindi Mokoena said Salgado “sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg”.

