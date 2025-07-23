England goal star Kelly grateful for Euro semi heroics after rocky club season

After Chloe Kelly smashed in her own rebound that lifted England into the Euro 2025 final, she struck a casual pose at the corner flag, one hand on the flag, another on her hip, and smiled up at the England fans.

Kelly's 119th-minute winner was the punctuation mark on a nervy come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Italy that sends the reigning champions into their third consecutive final of a major tournament.

They will play either world champions Spain or Germany on Sunday.

Asked where she gets her confidence, Kelly said: “Myself.”

“The moments when in January I felt like giving up football makes you so grateful for these moments here today, and this makes you enjoy every minute of that,” said Kelly, who did her trademark prancing penalty run-up.