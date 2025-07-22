Soccer

Linda Mntambo hopes Sipho Mbule will turn the corner at Pirates

The Buccaneers’ new recruit has a reputation for ill discipline

23 July 2025 - 09:04
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Sipho Mbule joined Pirates as a free agent a few weeks ago after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against renewing his contract.
Image: FACEBOOK

Sekhukhune United skipper Linda “Figo” Mntambo has urged his former teammate Sipho Mbule to “take care” of himself at new club Orlando Pirates.

Mbule, who has a had disciplinary run-ins for off-field issues, joined Pirates as a free agent a few weeks ago after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against renewing his contract.

The 27-year-old born in Bethlehem in the Free State spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune, where the skilled midfield maestro showed flashes of brilliance, but it was his alleged wayward behaviour that saw him make headlines.

“I've only congratulated him, wished him well. He's a good footballer. I am a fan of his talent and what he's capable of doing,” said Mntambo, who spent three years at Pirates before joining Sekhukhune in 2022.

“Hopefully he gets to Pirates and takes care of himself. I want to see him winning.

“Before he joined Sekhukhune, he told me he wanted to come over and I told him the team was the best platform for him to shine. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for him here, but I hope he does well at Pirates.

“He must repay the people who'd pay any amount of money to watch him, like me.”

Mntambo also weighed in on Sekhukhune's ambitions in the 2025-26 campaign, revealing they have set their sights on winning a trophy or two and are also aiming to hit the 50-point mark in the league.

“We can't wait for the start of the season. It's about time we win a trophy or two. When I arrived here in 2022, the mandate was clear: finish better than the previous season, and we achieved that by finishing seventh [in the 2022-23 Premiership] to qualify for the top eight for the first time.

“In my second season, we finished fourth and last season we finished fourth again. This season we aim to get to the 50-point mark and see how far that would take us.”

SowetanLIVE

