Linda Mntambo hopes Sipho Mbule will turn the corner at Pirates
The Buccaneers’ new recruit has a reputation for ill discipline
Image: FACEBOOK
Sekhukhune United skipper Linda “Figo” Mntambo has urged his former teammate Sipho Mbule to “take care” of himself at new club Orlando Pirates.
Mbule, who has a had disciplinary run-ins for off-field issues, joined Pirates as a free agent a few weeks ago after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against renewing his contract.
The 27-year-old born in Bethlehem in the Free State spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune, where the skilled midfield maestro showed flashes of brilliance, but it was his alleged wayward behaviour that saw him make headlines.
“I've only congratulated him, wished him well. He's a good footballer. I am a fan of his talent and what he's capable of doing,” said Mntambo, who spent three years at Pirates before joining Sekhukhune in 2022.
“Hopefully he gets to Pirates and takes care of himself. I want to see him winning.
“Before he joined Sekhukhune, he told me he wanted to come over and I told him the team was the best platform for him to shine. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for him here, but I hope he does well at Pirates.
SowetanLIVE
