Makhoye has been at the club for 15 years, leading them from lower ranks to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023. After only two years in the second tier, he guided them to the Premiership by finishing second to champions Durban City in last season's MFC, then winning the playoffs against top flight side Cape Town City and Casric Stars, the third-placed team in the second tier.
Makhoye revealed he became Orbit's IT manager in 2012 and has held the position since then.
Makhoye to balance his 9-to-5 job with coaching Orbit College in Premiership
Coach says he trusts his technical team to hold the fort when he is not around
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has no intention of leaving his job as an IT manager at the Rustenburg-based TVET college to focus on coaching the club in the Betway Premiership this season.
Makhoye said the plan was to continue doing his day job at Orbit and his technical team will oversee the training sessions of the top-flight team owned by the institution to prepare the club for matches.
The coach guided Orbit to winning the Premier Soccer League promotional playoffs last month while he was working as an IT technician at the college. He said he was going to continue balancing his nine to five job with full time coaching in the Premiership.
“I have a knowledgeable technical team. I don't need to be there,” Makhoye said.
“I'm an IT manager by profession at Orbit TVET College. I was appointed in 2007 as an IT technician for three years,” he said.
“In 2012, I became a manager, but when I was appointed as a technician, I started coaching a campus team at the college.
“Football has been there for me. I've been a big fan of football. I come from a football family. My father was a player and coach, so maybe I will follow in his footsteps.”
Makhoye, who is also a lecturer at the college, has welcomed the support of the North West government for the Orbit football team and said it had been invaluable to them over the past two years in the MFC.
The government will fund the club, who will start their Premiership campaign against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 9.
SowetanLIVE
