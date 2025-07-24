Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Fortune Makaringe on what happened at Cape Town City

Former Orlando Pirates star on his search for a new club, showboating and his football journey

24 July 2025 - 14:17 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Fortune Makaringe sheds light on what led to the relegation of Cape Town City.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 73rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City midfielder Fortune Makaringe.

Makaringe, who is a stylish player with a bag of tricks in his arsenal, did not waste time as he weighed in on the discussion about showboating, saying he advocates for players to express themselves on the pitch.

He spoke about his football journey that took him from the youth structures at Moroka Swallows to Maritzburg United, Pirates and Cape Town City, where he failed to save the team from relegation.

After City's drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season, Makaringe is without a club but is training on his own with the hope of finding employment soon.

He also spoke about what led to the relegation of City, a side that boasted experienced players such as Darren Keet, Thabo Nodada, Thulani Serero, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Lorenzo Gordinho and Haashim Domingo.

