‘It feels like home’: Rashford joins Barcelona on loan from Man United

England forward Marcus Rashford said Barcelona was a club where “dreams come true” as he joined the LaLiga champions on Wednesday on a season-long loan from Manchester United with an option to buy.

Media reports said Barcelona would cover Rashford's wages this season after the player accepted a pay cut, with the option to buy set at around €30m (R620m) for the 27-year-old.

“Very excited. I think it's a club where people's dreams come true. They win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. So it feels like I am at home,” Rashford said after his unveiling.

“Another factor is because the conversations I had with the manager [Hansi Flick] were positive. What he did last season was terrific.

“To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to preseason and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it's everything I wished.”