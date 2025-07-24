Mamelodi Sundowns launch new jersey for 2025-26 season

Mamelodi Sundowns have launched their new kit for the 2025-2026 season.
The kit, announced on the club's social media platforms, “showcases art of play design inspired by the dazzling combination of strategy, precision and artistry”, the club said.
The home kit is in the traditional yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks, while the alternate kit features a white shirt, white pants and blue socks.
The difference is in the details as the eye-catching art of play graphics are executed on the side panels of the shirts and shorts.
Kit features ‘traditional hand-dyed fabric combined with traced movements from analysing Sundowns games’
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns
“The kit pays homage to this in a beautiful way with the underarm print using the unique, almost kaleidoscopic pattern inspired by traditional hand-dyed fabric combined with traced movements from analysing Mamelodi Sundowns games,” Puma SA marketing director Brett Bellinger said.
The home and away kit will be available for retail on August 7 at the following prices:
