Soccer

Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out

Clubs in the gulf and Europe believed to have shown interested in Downs’ star attacker

24 July 2025 - 08:08
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro during preseason training in Rustenburg this week.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/X

Mamelodi Sundowns' attacking talisman Lucas Ribeiro has linked up with the rest of the squad at their preseason camp in Rustenburg amid reported interest from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Europe. 

Ribeiro was instrumental for the Brazilians last season when they won their eighth successive league championship title, making him a strong contender for the Footballer and Players' Player of the Season prizes in the PSL Awards on July 29. 

As a significant cog in the Sundowns attacking department, he made a solid contribution of 17 goals and 12 assists from 34 matches in the league and cup competitions. 

He continued to impress at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June and his delightful solo effort against German side Borussia Dortmund was voted goal of the tournament. 

Sundowns are going to have a difficult time holding on to the Brazilian because he has caught the attention of richer clubs in the Gulf region and Europe. 

As Ribeiro reported for training, conspicuous by their absence were defenders Terrence Mashego, Kegan Johannes and midfielder Neo Maema. 

The three, who are training at Down's base in Chloorkop, saw little action last season and Sundowns are listening to offers for their services as they are not part of the plans for coach Miguel Cardoso. 

Siwelele FC, the new Free State club that bought the franchise of SuperSport United, have shown interest in the players as their coaches, Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant Andre Arendse, look to build a competitive team for their maiden Betway Premiership campaign. 

