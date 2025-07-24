Sundowns stars beef up who’s who of has-beens in Bafana’s Chan squad

The South African Football Association has announced the Bafana Bafana squad that will take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) for local-based teams in East Africa in August.

There are a number of recognisable names in the 25-player squad but the amount of players labelled as “unattached” is an indication of the challenge assembling a local-based national combination to compete in the finals.

Almost half the squad — 12 players — are without a club. There are some well-known names among those, though some read like a who's who of has-beens.

Unattached players include former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly and former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa and former Bucs midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. Other blasts from the past are former Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic forward Menzi Masuku, former Pirates fullback Wayde Jooste, and former Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns Richards Bay forward Thabiso Kutumela.

Sundowns contribute many of the more current names, though many of these are fringe performers at the Pretoria giants and some have been reported to be on their way out of Masandawana.