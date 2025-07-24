Soccer

‘We deserve it’: Bonmati strikes as Spain down Germany to reach Euro final

‘We’ve had a brutal championship. But we’ve also had a great tournament so far up to today’

24 July 2025 - 08:06 By Philip O'Connor
Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring for Spain in their Uefa Women's Euro 2025 semifinal win against Germany at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Matthew Childs

Spain's Aitana Bonmati struck a superb extra-time winner to fire her side to a 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday and send them through to the Women's European Championship final for the first time.

The win set up a decider against holders England in Basel on Sunday in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final that saw the Spaniards crowned world champions for the first time.

Bonmati finally broke the deadlock in the 113th minute, picking up a ball in the left channel and spotting a gap left by Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger at the near post before whipping a shot from a tight angle into the net.

Spain captain Irene Paredes struck the foot of a post with a first-half header as her side dominated possession, with the Germans building a solid block and inviting the Spaniards to attack while they attempted to strike on the counter.

Germany winger Klara Buehl was impressive throughout, getting in behind the Spanish defence in the 63rd minute but shooting straight at keeper Cata Coll.

With the Germans defending superbly, Spain struggled to break them down and they were almost caught out in stoppage time when Buehl had a deflected effort that Coll had to claw away, but the game ended scoreless, forcing extra time.

Germany, who came into the game with a record of nine wins in 10 previous Euro semifinals, looked set to drag the match to penalties, but Bonmati had other ideas.

For Bonmati, who suffered a meningitis-related health scare in the lead-up to the tournament, the goal was a sweet one as the Spaniards defeated Germany for the first time at a major finals.

"[I feel] proud. We deserve it. We've had a brutal championship. But we've also had a great tournament so far up to today,” Bonmati said, acknowledging how tough it was to break the Germans down.

“Today we also suffered, of course, against Germany. It's the first time we've beaten Germany, too, and for those who win at the end of the European Championship, what more could you ask for, right?”

Berger, who was the hero of Germany's quarterfinal shoot-out win over France, took responsibility for the goal that saw her side crash out of the tournament.

“I take the blame for that as well. The near post had to be covered, that's clear, and that’s why I’m even more disappointed in myself,” she said.

“I can make as many saves as I want, but that goal should have simply been mine, and that’s why I feel incredibly sorry, not even for myself, but for the team, because they really gave everything.” 

Reuters

