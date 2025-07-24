Soccer

‘We’ll do this for Gabi,’ says Ellis as Banyana fight for bronze at Wafcon

‘I was a mother and I was just trying to say to her, stay calm — do that for Gabi’

24 July 2025 - 13:02
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during her post-match press conference for Banayna Banyana's 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal defeat against Nigeria at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Tuesday.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during her post-match press conference for Banayna Banyana's 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal defeat against Nigeria at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana want to at least come back from the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) with the bronze medal in honour of injured teammate Gabriela Salgado.

Salgado suffered a broken leg as the defending champions relinquished their crown to nine-time champions Nigeria with a 2-1 semifinal defeat in Casablanca, Morocco on Tuesday.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said they will dedicate Friday's third-place playoff game to Salgado and play for the bronze when they meet Ghana, losers on penalties in their semifinal against Morocco, at Casablanca's Stade Larbi Zaouli on Friday (9pm).

The final between the hosts and Super Falcons is at Stade Olympique de Rabat on Saturday (10pm).

Salgado was successfully operated on at Mohammed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, but is likely to spend six months on the sidelines.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she had to play a different role for distraught Banyana players — like midfielder Linda Motlhalo — when they could not keep hold of their emotions after Salgado's horror injury on Tuesday.

“I was a mother, and I was just trying to say to her, 'Stay calm, just do that for Gabi'. That was the talk: 'Do that for Gabi and make sure you get over the line for Gabi', because that's what it was all about at that moment.

“It was very difficult to keep them calm because a lot of them broke down. Going back onto the field I think some were still crying and I think that's really what got to them.”

Saslgado's injury came late in the semifinal with the scores at 1-1 and minutes later Banyana conceded a fluke-ish goal when Michelle Azolie's speculative cross evaded Nigeria's attackers and Banyana's defenders and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini for the 94th-minute decider.

Ellis accepted South Africa had failed to defend their trophy but said she is hoping her players will have recovered enough to focus and win Friday's match against Ghana.

“Look there's nothing we can do. There's two days — a recovery day and two days. Again, when we huddled after the game we said if we didn't have a reason [to win on Friday], now have a reason to play for Gabi.

“That's what it [the third-place game] is all about, to make sure she goes off with a medal and to make sure Jermaine Seoposenwe [who retires from international football after Wafcon] also goes off well. That's how important it is.”

Beauty hard to find in Banyana’s beastly Wafcon crash

Desiree Ellis’ eyes were also wet with tears on the sideline and then she had to go and explain it all at the press conference
Sport
9 hours ago

Banyana have an advantage in that they have already defeated Ghana 2-0 in this tournament in their round-robin stage opener, where Motlhalo and Seoposenwe provided the goals to set up Banyana topping Group C.

Ghana also progressed to the last 8 as they finished second after their 4-1 victory over Tanzania in their final group match. 

The Black Queens improve as the tournament progressed and beat Algeria on penalties in the quarterfinals to set up their semifinal against Morocco, who they pushed all the way with a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes before being defeated by spot-kicks.

So the Black Queens Banyana face on Feriday night should be a notably stronger combination from the side they faced in the opening game in Oujda.

But Banyana have an advantage in that they didn't have to travel after their defeat against Nigeria, but Ghana had to move from Rabat to Casablanca. 

READ MORE:

Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out

Clubs in the gulf and Europe believed to have shown interested in Downs’ star attacker
Sport
5 hours ago

Banyana’s Salgado has ‘successful operation’, Ramaphosa sends well wishes

Midfielder had horror injury in defending champions’ Wafcon semifinal defeat against Nigeria
Sport
19 hours ago

Ellis believes nasty injury to Salgado distracted Banyana before Nigeria’s last-gasp winner

‘The way we moved the ball around, I thought it was pure joy and we had Nigeria chasing shadows’
Sport
1 day ago

Nigeria produce last-gasp winner as gallant Banyana exit Wafcon

Comedy of errors leads to late goal for Alozie after South Africans push Super Falcons all the way in semifinal
Sport
1 day ago

Makhoye to balance his 9-to-5 job with coaching Orbit College in Premiership

Coach says he trusts his technical team to hold the fort when he is not around
Sport
1 day ago

Linda Mntambo hopes Sipho Mbule will turn the corner at Pirates

The Buccaneers’ new recruit has a reputation for ill discipline
Sport
1 day ago

‘Watch this space’ — Kaizer Chiefs not done in transfer market, says Motaung

Amakhosi boss comments on alleged dispute over Spurs players Velebayi and Baartman
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Growing concern over ‘disappearance’ of ex-Bafana midfielder Thando Mngomeni Soccer
  2. Bayanda Walaza wins Universiade 100m crown on profitable day for SA Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust Sport
  4. Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out Soccer
  5. Coach Johan Ackermann upbeat about future as he takes over at the Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

A lawyer you’ll actually like: Adrian Dommisse is the startup world’s best-kept ...
EFF Media briefing ahead of its 12th anniversary celebrations