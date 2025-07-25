Soccer

Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana

25 July 2025 - 23:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo in action with Grace Asantewaa of Ghana during the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff match at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana lost 4-3 to Ghana on penalties during their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third and fourth place playoff match at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday. 

They could not be separated after 90 minutes of largely uninspiring action which ended 1-1 where they missed numerous good scoring opportunities. 

South Africa took the lead through Nonhlanhla Mthandi on the stroke of half-time but Ghana returned from the break with more determination and they equalised from the effort of Kusi Alice in the 67th minute. 

During the shoot-outs, Banyana scored from the efforts of Linda Mothlalo, Bambanani Mbane, Jermaine Seoposenwe while Sibulele Holweni and Hilda Magaia could not find the back of the net. 

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini made one save to deny Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah. 

For Seoposenwe, her successful penalty kick was the last action for the national team as she had already announced retirement from international football before the tournament. 

South Africa went to this tournament in Morocco as defending champions and failure to get a medal is going to put the spotlight on coach Desiree Ellis and they may be more retirements to follow Seoposenwe. 

