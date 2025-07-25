Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana

Banyana Banyana lost 4-3 to Ghana on penalties during their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third and fourth place playoff match at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday.

They could not be separated after 90 minutes of largely uninspiring action which ended 1-1 where they missed numerous good scoring opportunities.

South Africa took the lead through Nonhlanhla Mthandi on the stroke of half-time but Ghana returned from the break with more determination and they equalised from the effort of Kusi Alice in the 67th minute.

During the shoot-outs, Banyana scored from the efforts of Linda Mothlalo, Bambanani Mbane, Jermaine Seoposenwe while Sibulele Holweni and Hilda Magaia could not find the back of the net.